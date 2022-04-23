Top 5 legendary wards in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When playing through Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will uncover lots of different items as they embark on their journey to defeat the Dragon Lord.

Items such as armor, guns, rings, and other treasures are ready to be discovered. Wards are special items that act as shields for players, protecting them from attacks. Here are the top five legendary wards in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Players should consider using these legendary wards in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Items in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands come in many different categories of quality. These qualities are common (white), uncommon (green), rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (orange). For each level of quality, the strength of the item goes up, with legendary items having unique abilities that make them the strongest in the game. Here are the top five wards that will help players in their journey:

5) Shamwai

This is an incredible legendary ward that allows players to have an 80% chance to absorb ammo from shots fired at them. This boosts player survivability and increases the player's ammo reserves passively. The ward also releases an elemental puddle matching the item's resistance type when broken. This is a strong option that can see in play at even the highest Chaos Level.

Players that want to farm this item can head to the Obelisk in the Drowned Abyss and fight the boss, King Q'urub Hullsunder. Players can farm this boss as many times as they need in order to get the drop.

4) Hammer and Anvil

This is a fantastic ward that can provide players with passive damage in the form of a hammer that will seek out nearby enemies and deal damage to them. Acting sort of like a companion, it will allow players who have a full ward to deal extra melee damage as if they were striking opponents. This is good for players who need a little extra boost when dealing with multiple opponents.

Players can find this item by facing the special boss, Bucket Head. The boss is located inside a dungeon in the Overworld, which happens to be near the entrance to Mount Craw. Players can farm this boss as many times as they need to find the item.

3) Body Rune

This legendary ward boosts total damage output and also increases survivability. Not only does this ward have a rune that heals the player for 15% of their HP after getting a kill, but it also adds 20% of the player's damage as bonus fire damage after getting a kill. This is well-suited to facing any type of enemy in the game, particularly those made of flesh (who will also take additional fire damage).

Players can find this particular drop from Bunnidhogg, the Keeper of Sands as a special boss in the Chaos Chamber. It can also drop from the loot rabbits at the end of the Chaos Chamber, so running the Chaos Chamber is a player's best bet.

2) Cursed Witt

Players who want to retaliate against those who dare break their wards will be able to do so using this legendary ward. When the ward breaks, players are given 17% damage resistance to boost their survivability and a 100% bonus to damage dealt to nearby enemies. The closer to enemies, the higher the damage bonus, which tapers off when players get out of range.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are able to farm this legendary ward in the Snoring Valley, when they fight the boss Ribula. This can be repeated as many times as players wish.

1) Last Gasp

One of the best wards in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for sheer survivability, this ward gives players bonuses both when the ward is depleted and when it is full. When broken, players gain a 25% increased fire rate as well as a 20% increased reload speed and ammo regeneration. When the ward is full, players regenerate 5% of their maximum HP per second. This can be huge for boosting survivability.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are able to farm this ward inside of the Shattergrave Barrow by defeating the boss, Zomboss. This boss encounter can be repeated as many times as a player needs to obtain this item.

Edited by Siddharth Satish