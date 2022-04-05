Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaos Mode explained

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, like previous Borderlands titles, has content that’s available strictly after the main mission—”end game” content, in other words. Players can continue playing the game without having to start over.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, that is what the Chaos Chamber, Chaos Mode, and Chaos Levels are all about.

Should players wish to see more difficult enemies, better loot, and an overall harder experience, then they should unlock and enable Chaos Mode in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaos Levels and Chaos Mode explained

What is Chaos Mode?

To reach the upper echelons of power in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players will have to invest some of their time playing with Chaos. This comes in the form of Chaos Mode and all its adjacent features. It is, essentially, a difficulty slider that makes the game much harder on a global scale—not just for end-game content.

Enemies in the game will have more health and even more damage. However, it is not difficult for the sake of difficulty. Players are also rewarded for enabling Chaos Mode. For example, enemies reward more experience for defeating them, in addition to more gold, Moon Orbs, and higher Loot Luck.

Since Chaos Mode is enabled and disabled at the player’s discretion, it’s entirely optional. To enable Chaos Mode, one will have to first finish the campaign. During the epilogue, players will speak with the Chaos Lord and learn about the Chaos Chamber, the various modes, and Chaos Levels. Chaos Mode and Chaos Levels are integral to one another.

What are Chaos Levels?

Upon completing the prerequisites and unlocking Chaos Mode, players will immediately notice a secondary setting: Chaos Levels. These go all the way up to Chaos Level 20.

Where Chaos Mode enables the user to experience a tougher experience, Chaos Levels help determine just how difficult players want it to be.

Again, this is not just for the sake of a harder experience. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands rewards its players for using Chaos Levels. The higher the level is bumped up, the harder the enemies are, but the loot will accordingly become more lucrative. For example, Chaos Level 1 increases Loot Luck by 4%, whereas Chaos Level 2 increases Loot Luck by 8%.

To unlock higher Chaos Levels, gamers have to play the Chaos Trial in the Chaos Chamber. This sets the game to the hardest Chaos Level they have unlocked. If players complete it, then the next Chaos Level becomes available. Rinse and repeat until Chaos Level 20.

