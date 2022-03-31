How to earn infinite Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Exploits and glitches are bound to appear in one form or another, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands isn't an exception. Where there's a beneficial exploit, players will flock to abuse it until it's hotfixed.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a lucrative exploit related to Skeleton Keys. Typically, these are handed out every now and then with SHiFT codes. Users can redeem them to unlock the Skeleton Chest and loot free, high-quality gear.

However, there's a method of collecting virtually infinite Skeleton Keys by exploiting the in-game settings.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Get infinite number of Skeleton Keys

Readers must note that this trick only works if they have a Skeleton Key sitting in their mail. So long as the Skeleton Key stays in their mailbox, it's deemed unclaimed, and that's what players want.

If they do not have one or have never claimed Skeleton Keys before, Gearbox Software has a few that are available through SHiFT:

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

After gamers have redeemed these codes through SHiFT, Skeleton Keys will appear in their mailbox. Please note that the SHiFT codes are valid until March 31. Again, they must not claim the Skeleton Keys and should leave them in their mailbox.

Part of the trick for infinite Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is manipulating users' network connection. They may switch to Offline Mode by disconnecting the internet connection for their PC or console. Skeleton Keys can now be duplicated in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Players can access their mail, claim a single Skeleton Key, and then quit to the main menu. They should then load the game and access their mail again to claim another Skeleton Key. Rinse and repeat. Users will notice that the last Skeleton Key they claimed is still there.

Gamers need to note that they must sync from their own files if they ever return to playing multiplayer. Syncing to cloud data will purge every Skeleton Key they duped using this glitch.

Once they are content with the number of Skeleton Keys at their disposal, players may go to the Skeleton Chest located in Brighthoof Castle and start spending them. The gear that appears is high quality, and they're bound to get a few Legendary items if they've duped enough Skeleton Keys.

This glitch is unlikely to stick around for long, so everyone will want to exploit it as soon as possible. It's a tedious process, but one that can quickly gear users' character sooner rather than later. Otherwise, they're stuck running Chaos Chambers and earning Moon Orbs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer