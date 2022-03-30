How to find Moon Orbs in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has just about everything that’s great about the Borderlands series: loot, great humor, and Tiny Tina herself as the dungeonmaster. Additionally, the game also features fun content to explore, such as Chaos Chambers.

Chaos Chambers is an event that can be replayed over and over for guns and items. This is because entering a Chaos Chamber is always a different and entirely randomized experience, from enemies to the environment. The driving force, of course, is cool loot.

Not only will players earn plenty of loot for completing Chaos Chambers in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, they will also get Moon Orbs.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: how to get Moon Orbs

Moon Orbs are a rare currency throughout Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. You might have obtained a few during a quest or after defeating a boss, but the majority of them comes after completing the game’s main campaign. It’s almost strictly end-game content.

Upon completing the main campaign, you can access Chaos Chambers. The event allows multiplayer gameplay, so bring friends. To start a Chaos Chamber, you have to go to Brighthoof Castle. Completing a Chaos Chamber rewards you with tons of loot along with Moon Orbs.

Since Chaos Chambers are randomized, the time for completion varies. Not only does the randomness affect it, but also difficulty and Chaos Levels. However, in return for increasing your Chaos Levels, you’ll earn more experience, higher loot luck, and Moon Orbs.

Chaos Chambers has four modes: Featured, Normal, Extended, and Chaos Trials. Completing Chaos Trials earns more Chaos Levels. It’s advantageous to consider increasing Chaos Levels once you’ve collected better gear.

Moon Orbs are linked to enchantments

The entire purpose of Moon Orbs is for the sake of enchanting. Out of all the loot you’ve found throughout the game, it’s likely that a gun or two seemed fun to use, but was lacking in some way and therefore, it ended up collecting dust in storage. Thankfully, after completing the campaign, the enchantments on it can be altered.

Moon Orbs acts as a currency and, when spent, will allow you to change an enchantment on an item. It’s a fantastic way to breathe new life into a gun you’d like to use or build upon an existing build you’re using. The downside is the randomness of enchantments.

Another downside is that the cost of enchanting an item increases with each instance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, at the end of the day, if it rerolls into an enchantment you don’t like, you can choose to keep the old one.

