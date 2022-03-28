How to improve your loot luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a spinoff of mainstream Borderlands games, which started in Borderlands 2. Tiny Tina: Assault on Dragon Keep was a hit, and Gearbox soon announced a standalone sequel of sorts, which culminated in the making of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Like the main series, the game has plenty of weapons and equipment to collect as loot all over the place. While loot drops can be random, improving loot luck can be highly beneficial to a player.

Loot luck helps to improve the chances of a player getting a rarer loot. There are items of different rarity that can be obtained within the game. While items of common grade can work, the legendaries are the most wanted ones. Legendary items come with exclusive effects that help the players on their journeys.

However, getting them is easier said than done, but players can increase their loot luck to improve their chances. Thankfully, there is more than one way to increase loot luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

There are multiple ways to improve loot luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The simplest method is to play and grow the level of a character. An increase in levels will result in a permanent increase in the luck level of a player. However, leveling up takes time, and players should look to improve their loot luck by other means. Thankfully, they're not short of options when it comes to that.

Among the different types of equipment in the game, amulets can be found in loot. Each amulet has a specific set of attributes and modifies the gaming experience. For example, some amulets can increase the loot luck of a player when they wear them. While this is a simple process, it could take some luck in turn to find such an amulet.

The most straightforward process is using Golden Dice in the game. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has more than 200 Golden Dice. Every time a Golden Dice is found, the loot luck of a player will permanently increase by a small percentage. Therefore, finding them all can be seriously beneficial for players with so many available.

The game doesn't stop when players hit the maximum level with their characters. Once the maximum level is hit, players will be able to unlock Myth Ranks. As they gain experience to improve their Myth Ranks, players will get some improvement in loot luck along the way.

Mayhem Levels are popular in Borderlands 3, and it seems that Gearbox has replicated something of a similar fashion in their latest game. While Chaos Levels are not precisely similar, they take some aspects from the Mayhem Levels. As players complete Chaos Chamber runs and increase their chaos levels, their loot luck will increase.

Players will find different shrines across the overworld, with each shrine requiring four pieces. They will find the luck shrine across Karnok's Wall, which will increase a player's luck upon completion. The pieces can be found around nearby dungeons and secret locations.

This is how Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players will be able to improve their luck. While it could take some time, being patient in the quest to improve their loot luck can be incredibly useful for any player.

