"I would pay money for past Vault Hunter DLCs": Tiny Tina's Wonderlands community wants better content from Gearbox

If Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has one genuine area of concern since its release, it will be the Coiled Captors DLC. The first seasonal content addition has been barely worth discussing due to the lack of quality content in the DLC. It has surprised many, especially considering that the standalone game was made on the back of a highly successful DLC. In memorial, a player posted about the vault hunters DLC, which is considered one of the best ones in the series.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was made into a standalone game following the success of its earlier DLC in Borderlands 2. Gearbox's decisions have yielded gold so far, but Coiled Captors DLC has left a sour taste. This post should once again signal Gearbox about what the players truly expect and want in the DLCs moving forward.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players want great DLCs like Vault Hunters from Borderlands 2

The Vault Hunters DLC is one of the many great DLCs from the Borderlands games. While Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has managed to recreate the success of the older games, its DLC response has been poor. This has led to players often comparing it to the past ones like the Vault Hunter DLCs, which remain popular to this day. Reddit user u/-Trespasser uploaded a post stating how all they want is a Vault Hunters DLC in the game.

One user commented that the post owner thinks that paying for a DLC is something out of the ordinary. In many titles, major DLCs are mostly released as paid expansions. Although there are a few exceptions, the majority remains the same.

For some, the only wish is to get a real DLC that is worth the money they have spent. This once again emphasizes the point that the Coiled Captors DLC has missed out on the essence of proper DLCs in Borderlands games.

The post owner is also worried that things might not look great for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands when compared to Borderlands 3. Unlike the recent game, Gearbox managed to deliver on the promise as far as additional content was concerned for Borderlands 3. The post owner feels that might not be the case with this game, which will be a major disappointment if things continue to remain the same.

For some, the reception of the first DLC has been so poor that they feel that Gearbox will once again mess up the next ones.

One player wants more value from the DLCs than just getting a normal reskin for their real-life money.

Another player had an interesting suggestion that could easily be the pretext for a future DLC. They want the old Vault Hunters to enter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in special missions.

However, there are also some who believe that Vault Hunters should have nothing to do with the game. They want Wonderlands to remain the fresh game that it is.

Others are also in favor of getting some form of story-expansion themed DLCs.

While Vault Hunters might be a thing of the past, it is clear that Gearbox needs to do a better job with future content for the game. At least three more DLCs are scheduled to be released, and fans certainly hope that they will be better than the Coiled Captors.

Edited by Mayank Shete