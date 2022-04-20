Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors —Release date, all upcoming new content, and more

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors is set to become the first DLC of the game to increase the fun factor for players. The game has received significant success from fans and critics alike.

Despite being a spinoff, Gearbox's plans for making a standalone title have yielded them gold. The already-excellent experience is set to get even grander with all the content set to be added via the upcoming DLC.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands resulted from years of development by Gearbox that finally saw fruition in 2022. The initial success of a DLC in Borderlands 2 has resulted in Tiny Tina getting a standalone game.

DLCs for the game are expected, with owners of the Chaotic Great edition set to receive it for free. The developers have given out some vital information to gamers before its release.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors will bring exciting things

The earliest hints of DLC came from the description of the Chaotic Great edition, which comes with the Season Pass. Each Season Pass owner will have access to up to four story-based expansions at no extra cost.

The first one comes to them within one month of its release in the form of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors, releasing worldwide on April 21.

The DLC brings the Coiled, the snake-shaped creatures of the game. They draw their powers from Elder Gods, one of whom, named Chums, has become corrupted and had to be trapped.

Users will have their tasks cut out as they battle through the dungeons of Coiled and other creatures. Curiously, they will have to firstly free Chums and then defeat it.

Additionally, Chums will get a new form every time it's defeated. The new forms will be time-gated as players will have to wait before taking on another form.

There will be four forms, with each one being separated by a week's gap. Users will need to defeat their previous form before taking on the next one.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors will increase the loot quotient of the game as it comes with a reward mechanism targeted towards it. Gamers will be able to earn even more endgame loot, which might include some valuable legendary loot.

Players will be able to earn lost souls by killing enemies that can then be used to get loot. The Wheel of Fate will be the primary source of rewards. Additionally, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors will have a Frozen dungeon that users can use to earn more loot.

Overall, the first DLC focuses more on new loot than story content. It remains to be seen if it can mirror the success of the main game and how much more dynamism it will be able to add.

