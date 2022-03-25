Is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great edition worth it at the extra price?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been released worldwide, and the early reception has been positive. The action-adventure tabletop-RPG style FPS is made by Gearbox and is a spinoff of the Borderlands series. While pre-orders aren't available anymore, there is still bonus content from the costlier editions. One of them is the Chaotic Great edition, but an important question arises: is the edition worth the price?

This is the second game involving Tiny Tina since the last DLC, part of the Borderlands 2 game. The latest game was announced quite some time ago, and it has taken until 2022 for it to be released.

There are many things to do and enemies to kill. While the standard edition unlocks everything, the Chaotic Great edition brings in certain extra things. For some fans, paying extra for it could undoubtedly be worth it.

The Chaotic Great edition gives extra content for a higher price to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players

The Chaotic Great edition is the most premium experience any Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player can get. However, the premium experience also comes at a hefty price, which raises the topic of discussion.

The standard edition is available at $59.99 and contains just the base game. If a player does pre-order, there is certain bonus content that is uniform across all three editions. The Next-Level edition is the next option for the player, which comes at $69.99. The additional content it has is the following:

The Apex – Legendary Weapon

– Legendary Weapon Skullantir – Legendary Spell

– Legendary Spell Tyrant Attire Armor

Villain's Visage Face Preset

Death's Head Makeup Pack

Emperor of the Dead Banner Set

Kwartz Hero Statue Material

The Chaotic Great edition costs $89.99 and is effectively $30 more than the standard edition. It includes all the contents of the other two editions and contains a Season Pass and a Butt Stallion pack.

The Season Pass is set to include four post-launch content. This content will consist of four story DLCs and a new class that players will be able to experience. This Season Pass will likely cost more when bought individually.

The Butt Stallion pack contains the following items:

Diamond Guard Armor Preset

Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack

Adamant Throne Banner Set

Diamond Hero Statue Material

The Chaotic Great is worth it at its price for anybody who's looking to invest time in the game. For example, the new class will be worth it if a player plans to complete the game with different classes. The four extra story DLCs will also be worth it for someone willing to be a completionist.

The early reception of the game has been positive, so a lack of quality isn't a worry. The extra $30 seems worth it to somebody who will want to invest time in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, if a player wants to enjoy the main storyline and get done with the game, it's better to avoid spending the extra money.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

