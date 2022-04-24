How Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Gearbox have lost a part of their reputation with the poor Coiled Captors DLC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been a brilliant game since it launched. Gearbox made an ambitious decision to make a standalone Tiny Tina game, which yielded diamonds for the Borderlands makers.

Coiled Captors is the first DLC to be added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The DLC costs $10 on its own but can be acquired in combination with the Season Pass. Owners of Chaotic Great Edition will also receive this and the future DLCs for free as the edition automatically comes with them. However, if the quality of the next few gets the same reception, Gearbox could be in more trouble than it anticipated.

The video game industry has become incredibly competitive as fan expectations have increased since the previous era. Just releasing a great video game is a part of it as developers have to support it with additional content (if a developer walks that path).

A great game could be let down by terrible content addition, which has been the case with Coiled Captors. The very fact that it's one of the four expansions set to arrive with the Season Pass makes it seem even worse.

Gearbox might have hurt Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' reputation with the Coiled Captors DLC

Before going deeper into the analysis, here's a little information check about Coiled Captors. The DLC deals with serpentine creatures called the Coiled, who derive their powers from the Elder Gods. One of those gods, called Chums, has become corrupted and has subsequently been imprisoned.

Players will need to first free Chums and then defeat him. The process will continue since Chums will take a new form every week once he has been defeated in the previous one. New loot is available upon defeating Chums and a possible try at something great at the Wheel of Fortune.

All of this might seem great to a layman, but there's just one problem. At its core, Coiled Captors essentially adds nothing but a simple dungeon, which pales in comparison to the chaos dungeons of Tiny Tinas' Wonderlands.

Talking about chaos dungeons, the chaos levels have gone up. Hence, players will have to grind again to level up, especially if they want to get better weapons. This can get quite tiresome because, despite the difficulties, the chaos dungeons are the same. The only thing which changes is the difficulty, which can hold interest for only so long.

There have been complaints from players about enemy density across different missions. With a new DLC, the expectations would have been high. One major area of disappointment is also how little it adds to the story. One would have expected that Coiled Captors would have continued Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' tongue-in-cheek humor. The reality couldn't have been more different as the story's content is barebones at best.

Even the players have felt similar emoptions about Coiled Captors. The pretext of a standalone Tiny Tina game comes from its original DLC in Borderlands 2, which had several great content additions. The current Coiled Captors DLC is shorter than a Headhunter DLC of Borderlands 2.

For some, the barebones content of the DLC could have ideally been an event. Coiled Captors has led players to hope that there will be some story DLC as anything else could be tricky for Gearbox.

Some players have found it hard to believe how poor the DLC is, despite the fact that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was made on the back of a successful DLC. One player responded that it just goes on to show how things and times have changed.

Coiled Captors has harmed Gearbox's reputation, more so after the hit reception, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands had. The DLC is poor on its own standards and when compared to those of Borderlands games. What the future holds for the remaining three DLCs is a matter of major intrigue.

For the time being, Coiled Captors will remain a terrible opening as far as DLC is concerned for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan