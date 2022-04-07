"Legendary spells need a buff": Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players want spells to be more effective

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has some areas that could need improvement as far as player opinion is concerned. The overall reception of the game has been positive as most players have loved Gearbox's latest release.

Despite the game being a spinoff, fans have been able to relate to the game. However, spells seem to be an area that could require an improvement.

Like mainstream Borderlands games, there are plenty of ways to get rid of an enemy in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Plenty of weapons make killing enemies fun, but spells are equally handy. They form an integral part of the build and often help players get out of tight spots. Unfortunately, some players believe that legendary spells need to become more effective for all important reasons.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players believe legendary spells need strengthening

Earlier in the day, Reddit user u/EL-_PsychO_- posted an elaborate post about the condition of legendary skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The player feels that the legendary spells are being let down by their effectiveness.

The rarity and effects of these spells make them special, but they fall short in the actual situation.

Other players have put forward similar thoughts about legendary spells. One user stated that Gearbox may have given more effort to make the spells seem unique. This may have diverted their attention from making the legendary spells powerful.

Another player added that the notion of "made it as a gimmick" suits 85% of the legendaries. This is quite saddening, since the legendary weapons and items come with unique effects. However, a lack of ample damage reduces their viability and results in players using ordinary items.

The relative weakness of legendary guns was also put forward by the player. It seems that buffing up all the legendaries could be an important task for the developers.

Some players prefer purple (epic) weapons. This has more to do with the potential superiority of epic weapons over legendaries right now. It's the hope of a few that the situation will improve.

Another player not only agreed with the above posts, but also proceeded to provide a solution to the potential problem.

A fun part of the legendaries is definitely the effects that come with those. This was corroborated by a player who was amazed by the effect of the first legendary they had got in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Another player mentioned a couple of legendaries that have been worth their time. Barring those two particular spells, none of the other legendaries have been good enough.

One fan feels that the lack of testing is a major reason for the legendaries not being great enough. They want Gearbox to test the legendaries more before introducing them to the game.

Players use standard rarity spells to compensate for the issue.

As stated by one player, the situation is worse in the endgame. The player stated that they're using items of lesser rarity over legendaries in Chaos Chambers due to performance issues.

A player explained a possible reason why the legendary spells are underwhelming. According to him, most of the legendary spells have extremely long cooldowns. This is made worse by the fact that they also usually have a single charge, which combines to make them ineffective compared to spells of lesser rarities.

Legendary items are the rarest ones players can find in Tiny Tina's Wonderland. Their performances should be worth the lower odds and harder grind.

Unfortunately, it seems that underperformance is an issue with all legendary items. However, it will make many players happy if Gearbox can fix the issue in the coming days.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman