5 best Legendary pistols in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Gearbox’s newest game, is loaded with various weaponry, much like the previous Borderlands games. As with older Borderlands titles, a new title in the franchise brings a plethora of amazing and intriguing Legendary weaponry that may carry players throughout the game or even help them perfect that one build they’re striving for.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ Legendary weapons feature significant abilities like enhanced stats and magical capabilities or are incredibly efficient against various opponents. Finding lucky dice and getting it to the endgame, when Legendaries may be farmed from dungeons in the Chaos Chamber, can help users enhance their chances of receiving Legendary gear.

Five most potent Legendary pistols in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

5) Apex

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Dahlia manufactures the Apex crossbow pistol. In comparison to the other weapons, Apex is a lot more exciting to use because of its qualities. Games can switch between two-shot and four-shot bursts, in addition to the high impact rate.

Apex has a minimum damage of 13, which is already rather good for a first-person shooter. The crossbow’s accuracy is 73 percent, and its handling is 84 percent.

Apex has a firing rate of 9.34 per second, which I considered satisfactory. Because the weapon has a total capacity of 26 magazines, the reload time is also good.

Apart from the default numbers, Apex also has several other advantages, such as a +27 percent firing rate, -21 percent gun accuracy, +15 percent melee damage, and health regeneration through damage.

4) Liquid Cooling

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Liquid Cooling is a Legendary or Orange rarity Pistol. Aside from the Masterwork Handbow and Ruby’s Spite, it is one of the greatest Legendary weapons players may harvest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This “SKULDUGGER” Pistol is powerful, and every Spore Warden, Stabbomancer, and Brr-Zerker should have one. It is ideal for Spore Warden and even Stabbomancer classes.

The pistol, in essence, has a heat level. As players continue to shoot, the heat level rises until it overheats and quits operating.

Characters with a Crit Build, such as the Spore Warden, are in a different situation. When users achieve a Critical Hit, the heat level drops dramatically, allowing them to keep shooting the pistol indefinitely without pausing.

3) Masterwork Handbow

Critical chance and critical damage enhancement stats are always included with the Masterwork Handbow. The pistol also has adequate zoom to assist users in landing those crucial shots.

This Legendary Crossbow is one of the most lethal weapons in the game. When gamers hit an enemy with a critical shot, it will either one-shot or two-shot them. The six ricocheting bows deliver a lot of damage to surrounding foes.

However, using Masterwork Handbow with Stabomancer’s “From the Shadows” is the best way to go. Instead of constantly going for the head, players will be able to score a critical hit with any shot.

The weapon’s magazine only holds one bolt of ammunition, but it reloads automatically after each critical hit. Furthermore, if a cross-bolt becomes trapped in the target, the damage done by the cross bolts will be increased by 3%.

2) Ruby’s Spite

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Ruby’s Spite is a Legendary or Orange rarity Pistol, one of the first Legendary weapons users may harvest. This “DAHLIA” Pistol is highly strong and should be in everyone’s arsenal.

It fires three bullets every click, and because it’s a two-round burst pistol, players will fire six rounds per click. That isn’t the most pleasing part, though.

The pace at which Ruby’s Spite fires increases dramatically after an elimination. The firing rate rises as the number of eliminations rises. At a high level, gamers will be able to melt their opponents.

1) AUTOMAGIC.EXE

The Legendary AUTOMAGIC.EXE is a boss-dropped weapon that players may get by repeatedly killing the same monster. It’s a well-known, good-looking handgun with a scope and lightning-quick handling.

When users shoot a bullet, the firearm uses more than one cartridge, making it effective in close-range combat. When employed at close range, this multi-shot shooting handgun is most effective. If opponents are flying in the air or hidden behind cover, tagging them is the best option.

The long-range firing of this handgun will not do much harm. The AUTOMAGIC.EXE may be found in the Weepwild Dankness, The Corrupted Heart section of the game.

