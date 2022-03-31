How to find Masterwork Handbow Legendary Pistol in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The choice of guns in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is enormous as the Borderlands spin-off inherits the 'gun-frenzy' from previous games. There are different rarities and types, allowing every player to pursue their strengths. Due to its versatility and rarity, the Masterwork Handbow pistol is a valid symbol of craftsmanship. This makes the pistol a must-have for any player, but finding it can be tricky unless they know the proper solution.

Pistols are potent weapons in the game which come with many effects and powers. While they have certain limitations, mostly with range, the damage potential is incredible. Like the Masterwork Handbow, some pistols are essentially a crossbow, so there's a feeling of uniqueness while using it. Like all legendary weapons, finding the Masterwork Handbow can take some time and effort from a player.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players must grind for the Masterwork Handbow pistol

Farming of the weapon should be done at Shrine Piece - Grindanna, for which players have to travel to the Overworld. Once they have done so, they must head toward the Shrine.

When players interact with the Shrine, they must clear the encounters. There's no way to fast-track this, and players should be patient. After the third encounter, there will be an Obelisk in the center of the arena.

After eliminating all the enemies near this Obelisk, players will encounter a boss in the form of Captain Swallow. When players kill the boss, they will be able to get the Masterwork Handbow from the loot. However, the weapon doesn't drop at all times and will depend on the loot luck of the player.

It's best to target the enemies before focusing on Captain Swallow. Once the surrounding enemies are killed, it's easier to get rid of the boss.

Details of the Masterwork Handbow pistol in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Masterwork Handbow might be a pistol in type, but it's a crossbow. It's one of the best legendary weapons players can find in the game. If there's a debate on the best weapons in the game, the Masterwork Handbow will certainly make a case for it.

The weapon's most substantial element is its ammo system. While players will get just one ammo, they will be refunded on critical hits. The critical hits refund the ammo and take away the need for a reload. If a player can continuously land critical hits with the Masterwork Handbow, they won't have to reload.

The critical hits also ricochet six cross bolts onto the nearby enemy. These cross bolts can cause more damage than the previous ones with some luck. The Masterwork Handbow legendary pistol becomes a must-have for anybody running a 'crit-build' in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Hence, obtaining the Masterwork Handbow is worth it despite the relative difficulty in obtaining it. The additional catch of the weapon being legendary is also a nice bonus incentive. With a proper build, the weapon can finish-off enemies quickly and effectively.

Edited by Shaheen Banu