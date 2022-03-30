×
Create
Notifications

9 pop culture characters created by players in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Shrek, Kratos, and more

Players have shown their full creation in with character design (Image via Sportskeeda)
Players have shown their full creation in with character design (Image via Sportskeeda)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 30, 2022 04:39 PM IST
Feature

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has got off to a flying start, and the game's reception has been positive. The fantasy-themed FPS is a spinoff of the main Borderlands series and retains many of the elements that made the earlier games great. While fans can't seem to get enough of the title, the game's character creator mode has been a surprise hit. Thanks to the number of options available to the players, the results have been diverse and creative.

Following the success of Tiny Tina: Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, Gearbox decided to launch a stand-alone game. Released on March 25, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been a colorful montage of different elements. The possibilities with the game's character creator are near endless, which gives players plenty of opportunities to showcase their talents.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players showcase their creativity in character creation

The inspired character creation tool has led to players adding a bunch of characters and well-known personalities to the world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

1. Shrek

The titular character from the mid-2000s cult classic Shrek made an appearance in the game thanks to a player's efforts.

Character creation was one of the best things added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands because it’s producing gems like this.. Shrek. 😂 https://t.co/k4N3qjSVLZ

2. Sub-Zero

Netherrealm's world collides with Borderlands as one player has recreated a Sub-Zero lookalike from the Mortal Kombat universe.

My character looking a bit more intimidating now in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. He does give off a Sub Zero vibe as well.#TinyTinasWonderlands #ChaoticGreat #Wonderlands https://t.co/m6zMMMJWeo

3. Zavala

Zavala from Destiny 2 has been given a special introduction as Destiny fans kick it up a notch in the character creator.

4. Gender swapped Geralt

What would have happened if Geralt of Rivia was a woman? There may not be an official answer, but this user tried to answer that question with a Geralt-themed character.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out and I’m reminded how much I love the writing in these games 😂 Also yes, my character is an off-brand Geralt 🐺 https://t.co/nIGK0NsTXg

5. Kratos

After being recreated in Elden Ring, God of War's Kratos makes another appearance in this game. When similar capabilities were available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players made sure to capitalize on the opportunity and build another Kratos.

@JakeBaldino made Kratos in tiny Tina’s wonderlands!!! https://t.co/prwP2vQcsr

6. Hagrid

One player has even attempted to create a Hagrid lookalike. How successful the attempt was, is up for debate.

7. Tyler

One user stated that the character created by their friend looks like Eric from the recent Turning Red movie.

A friend just showed me his character in tiny Tina's wonderlands and dude straight up looks like Tyler from turning red #TurningRed #TinyTinasWonderlands https://t.co/2od0fRZMsf

8. Warcraft's Orcs

While the following character isn't mainstream, the creation can hold its own against the best orc designs in games like World of Warcraft.

I almost never post about videogames, because I rarely play them anymore tbh...but I'm just about to start playing the new "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" game that's just released, because it looks fun😛...anyway, just finished making my character...closest I could get to an ork😛 https://t.co/rczLM53xqO

9. Mario

Everyone's favorite plumber Mario has now been reimagined with realistic proportions. Check out this player's rendition of Mario in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Out of all the mechanics in the game, even Gearbox may not have anticipated the success that the game's character creator would have. Players are loving the near-endless freedom the mode offers, and there's a high chance of seeing more creative designs in the coming days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी