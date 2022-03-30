9 pop culture characters created by players in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Shrek, Kratos, and more

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has got off to a flying start, and the game's reception has been positive. The fantasy-themed FPS is a spinoff of the main Borderlands series and retains many of the elements that made the earlier games great. While fans can't seem to get enough of the title, the game's character creator mode has been a surprise hit. Thanks to the number of options available to the players, the results have been diverse and creative.

Following the success of Tiny Tina: Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, Gearbox decided to launch a stand-alone game. Released on March 25, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has been a colorful montage of different elements. The possibilities with the game's character creator are near endless, which gives players plenty of opportunities to showcase their talents.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players showcase their creativity in character creation

The inspired character creation tool has led to players adding a bunch of characters and well-known personalities to the world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

1. Shrek

The titular character from the mid-2000s cult classic Shrek made an appearance in the game thanks to a player's efforts.

Borderlands/Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Fans @Borderlands3Key Character creation was one of the best things added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands because it’s producing gems like this.. Shrek. Character creation was one of the best things added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands because it’s producing gems like this.. Shrek. 😂 https://t.co/k4N3qjSVLZ

2. Sub-Zero

Netherrealm's world collides with Borderlands as one player has recreated a Sub-Zero lookalike from the Mortal Kombat universe.

DazAction @DazAction



#TinyTinasWonderlands #ChaoticGreat #Wonderlands My character looking a bit more intimidating now in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. He does give off a Sub Zero vibe as well. My character looking a bit more intimidating now in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. He does give off a Sub Zero vibe as well.#TinyTinasWonderlands #ChaoticGreat #Wonderlands https://t.co/m6zMMMJWeo

3. Zavala

Zavala from Destiny 2 has been given a special introduction as Destiny fans kick it up a notch in the character creator.

4. Gender swapped Geralt

What would have happened if Geralt of Rivia was a woman? There may not be an official answer, but this user tried to answer that question with a Geralt-themed character.

Diana Xavier @_dianaxavier



Also yes, my character is an off-brand Geralt Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out and I’m reminded how much I love the writing in these gamesAlso yes, my character is an off-brand Geralt Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out and I’m reminded how much I love the writing in these games 😂 Also yes, my character is an off-brand Geralt 🐺 https://t.co/nIGK0NsTXg

5. Kratos

After being recreated in Elden Ring, God of War's Kratos makes another appearance in this game. When similar capabilities were available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players made sure to capitalize on the opportunity and build another Kratos.

6. Hagrid

One player has even attempted to create a Hagrid lookalike. How successful the attempt was, is up for debate.

7. Tyler

One user stated that the character created by their friend looks like Eric from the recent Turning Red movie.

𝑀𝒥 𝒱𝒜 @Majoravactor

#TinyTinasWonderlands A friend just showed me his character in tiny Tina's wonderlands and dude straight up looks like Tyler from turning red #TurningRed A friend just showed me his character in tiny Tina's wonderlands and dude straight up looks like Tyler from turning red #TurningRed #TinyTinasWonderlands https://t.co/2od0fRZMsf

8. Warcraft's Orcs

While the following character isn't mainstream, the creation can hold its own against the best orc designs in games like World of Warcraft.

ZoBo / Ray @TG_ZoBo



...anyway, just finished making my character...closest I could get to an ork I almost never post about videogames, because I rarely play them anymore tbh...but I'm just about to start playing the new "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" game that's just released, because it looks fun...anyway, just finished making my character...closest I could get to an ork I almost never post about videogames, because I rarely play them anymore tbh...but I'm just about to start playing the new "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" game that's just released, because it looks fun😛...anyway, just finished making my character...closest I could get to an ork😛 https://t.co/rczLM53xqO

9. Mario

Everyone's favorite plumber Mario has now been reimagined with realistic proportions. Check out this player's rendition of Mario in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Out of all the mechanics in the game, even Gearbox may not have anticipated the success that the game's character creator would have. Players are loving the near-endless freedom the mode offers, and there's a high chance of seeing more creative designs in the coming days.

