Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Loot Luck reportedly varies based on online status

Loot Luck is a factor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that helps determine the rarity of gear the player picks up. The higher Loot Luck, the better chance the player has at getting better loot. However, a player in the Wonderlands subreddit showed that this appears to change based on their online status.

The Redditor showed off two images, one of their online loot luck and the one for when they’re not connected to the internet, and the number has gone down between the two.

According to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player, Loot Luck changes if offline

The Redditor showed off a pair of strikingly different numbers on their Mistdancer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. While online, their Loot Luck was 49,794, and when they were offline, the number dropped to 38,952. This is a massive dip in Loot Luck for players.

In addition, the Lucky Dice Completion Loot Luck Multiplayer was 1.35x when online and down to 1.20x offline. The Shrine Loot Luck Multiplayer also varied, at 1.25x and 1.10x. It’s not perfectly clear what’s causing this, but there’s a chance that this may already be fixed for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players.

In the subreddit, it was revealed that the Loot Shrine and Dice Completion bonuses were buffed in a hotfix, which was confirmed via someone showing off a GitHub link.

It may not be that the actual numbers were lower, though. Some have reported a display bug that just made it so that the correct numbers were not showing while playing in co-op with their friends.

Some users have reported resetting their stats to fix it, but it sounds like the hotfix is already in the game. Players that were having this issue shouldn’t be having it further so that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands should have the correct Loot Luck.

It’s important that players have the right Loot Luck, so they have the best chance at getting awesome loot, and quite a few players were reporting issues with their luck when it came to playing the game.

The Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands subreddit has been a wellspring of information when it comes to the game, from guides on getting the Lucky Dice fast to the reveal that Volatile gear can show up in the vending machines in the game. Hopefully, this fix is properly in the game, and players will stop having issues with their Loot Luck in the game, compared to online and offline.

