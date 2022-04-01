Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: 5 best Legendary spells to unlock first

Every equipment slot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be filled with Legendaries, given enough time and patience. Obviously, it may also require some degree of luck. This includes spells, and there’s quite a good list of incredible legendary spells players can unlock as they progress through the game.

However, some of them are World Drops only, some are drops from specific bosses, while a handful only appear in the post-game Chaos Chamber. None of these spells specifically come from the Chaos Chamber, but only from World Drop (random enemies), or specific encounters.

What are spells in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Instead of Grenades, like in previous Borderlands titles, players have spellbooks they equip to cast spells. Each character can only equip one at a time, although two simultaneously is possible if you’re running a Spellshot with Ambi-Hextrous.

These spells all have cooldowns, various ranges, abilities, and prefixes/suffixes like all other items that drop. The extra abilities of these spells vary wildly, but the spells on this list can all be found by playing the normal game fortunately, and won’t need to be found in the Chaos Chamber.

Best legendary spells to farm

Buffmeister

Gelatinous Cube

Barrelmaker

Reviver

Threads of Fate

These may not be easy to farm, and will undoubtedly take time, but they are worth it for various reasons when it comes to playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

5) Buffmeister (World Drop Only)

Coming from Miraculum, this World Drop Only spell has great potential to absolutely decimate monsters within the game. Unlike many of the other spells offered in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, this one doesn’t directly deal damage.

Instead, it adds the spellbook’s elemental damage to the player’s attacks for a limited time. During that time, they also have 100% critical chance. As expected, it is pure, unfiltered damage to whoever is in the player’s path.

4) Gelatinous Cube (Frondstroscity, World Drop)

This particular spell has made the list for a few reasons. Gelatinous Cube is a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster, so that makes it worth seeking out in that regard alone. This tome from Conjura can be found in Frondstrocity, and it casts forth a large cube that bounces around randomly.

In its wake, it leaves poison pools, and then later explodes. An extremely useful and potent spell, it is especially great for Spore Wardens and other poison users.

3) Barrelmaker (Pigwart, World Drop)

One of Arken’s spells, Barrelmaker can be found as a World Drop or on Pigwart. This spell is simple, powerful, and to the point. Simply put, the Barrelmaker spell launches an explosive barrel.

Perhaps one of the better versions is Barrelmaker of Doubling Down, which charges up and deals great damage in a massive AoE.

2) Reviver (Mushroom Healer, World Drop)

For those who want to support their friends in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, or do challenging group content together, Reviver is considered a must-have. A spell from Conjura, this particular drop heals allies, and also revives downed allies. This is great for boss fights when there is nothing to kill to reverse a Death Save, or simply when players are overwhelmed in a tough spot. Clearly, heals like this can never be turned down.

1) Threads of Fate (Lissia, World Drop)

Another well-known Arken Legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Threads of Fate is a blast to use. A literal slow-moving ball is cast into the battlefield, threading itself to nearby enemies to harm them. The Threads of Fate may be the absolute best spell in the game due to how many enemies it can potentially delete.

While there are plenty of other legendary spells to pick from in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, these are the best options to go after first. As with all lists, this is incredibly subjective, and may not be what every player is interested in. However, these spells offer a nice, wide variety of options for fun gameplay.

Edited by Atul S