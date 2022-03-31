Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the most recent installment in the Borderlands series. It is a spin-off of the latter, maintaining a loot-based growth tradition.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has numerous add-ons that help you get the most valuable loot, the most basic of which is Lucky Dice. These are collectibles that permanently boost your Loot Luck Chance, making them a valuable find as you near the game’s finish.

Lucky Dice is a collectible found in the distant corners of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ magnificent landscapes.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands collectibles guide – Tangledrift Lucky Dice

The first Lucky Dice may be discovered shortly before you reach a settlement and meet with the Punchfather (Image via MrReign/YouTube)

In Tangledrift, the first Lucky Dice may be discovered shortly before you reach a settlement and meet with the Punchfather. Head towards the map point for ‘What the Stalk’ after descending the beanstalk slide but stay on the area’s western border. The Lucky Dice can be found in the box.

Lucky Dice concealed amid three boxes behind a wall (Image via LazyData/YouTube)

On the western side of the main settlement area, you will find the next Tangledrift Lucky Dice. Head down towards the region’s southwestern part after chatting with the Punchfather and look for a Lucky Dice concealed amid three boxes behind a wall.

The quick travel totems and vending machines in this location are virtually exactly west of this Lucky Dice.

Lucky Dice close to several vegetable stands and a local (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

The structure with a closed door and a chest inside is located north of the last Lucky Dice. A giant beanstalk slide is situated to the west of this structure. Climb to the roof of the building’s balcony and look for a Lucky Dice close to several vegetable stands and a local.

You must travel to Zoseph’s island via the portal in the main area to obtain the next Lucky Dice (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Travel to Zoseph’s island via the portal in the central area to obtain the next Lucky Dice. Once you’ve unlocked Tangledrift, use the Bounty Board in Brighthoof to get Zoseph’s mission.

Collect it, then go to Zoseph by following the map marker. You must join him on his mission once they arrive. Look for this Lucky Dice on the table once he has you within his house.

The next Lucky Dice may likewise be discovered on Zoseph’s island, near the area’s northeastern tip. To find the Lucky Dice, look for a bonfire, a chair, and some boxes.

Climb onto the house’s balcony for another set of Lucky Dice (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Head east from the quick travel totem and vending machines in Tangledrift’s main area to bridge the gap and onto the next section. Look for a home on the northern border of the next platform, raised somewhat above where players land. Climb onto the house’s balcony for another set of Lucky Dice.

Search for the Lucky Dice on the doorstep of a home (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Head to the island’s southeast from the last die and look for a mushroom springboard. It will transport you to the Chains of the Elder region, which contains the Blacksmith’s forge. Before going outdoors, you must communicate with a caged Wyvern and solve their puzzle.

Once you have gained access to the outside, they must travel to the island’s northeastern point and search for the Lucky Dice on the doorstep of a home.

Under the shrub, you will locate the Lucky Dice (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Return to the previous island before continuing south to the next section, which is more developed and contains a lot of structures, sunken areas, and even a tiny sewer. Go south and look for a small island off to the southwest. On this island, under the shrub, you will locate the Lucky Dice.

Continue south to fight bad mushrooms and diseased seeds, which will change the area’s blasting spores into flower platforms. Climb the flowers and then the stairwell in the island’s southern point building. On another flower platform, climb up the tower and go up the beanstalk ramp.

Lucky Dice will be there in front of you when landing (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Some planks will lead to a platform on the right. Bounce on the mushroom spring after stepping upon this platform. You will be bounced all the way out to some lonely platforms, and the Lucky Dice will be there in front of them when they land.

You must navigate your way around the platforms from the previous Lucky Dice and return to the tower using the mushroom. Climb all the way to the top of the curving ramp and bounce across to Murder Church.

You will be able to encounter one of the stranger NPCs here and assist him in saving his lady from distress. Some buildings are closed off unless they are accessible as part of the sidequest, so you will require their quest to discover the next Lucky Dice.

Another Lucky Dice may be found behind the vegetable stalls (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Travel south of the Murder Church region until you reach the cyclops, which are clocktowers. The structure to the west of the clocktower may be entered and has a variety of vegetable booths and a revived totem. Another Lucky Dice can be found behind the vegetable stalls.

Players will find a Lucky Dice on a shattered brick wall (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Return to gravestones and crypts in the direction of the north. As you pass between two high regions, look to the south (left) for several small platforms that you may use to climb up. You will find a Lucky Dice on a shattered brick wall once they reach the top of these platforms.

Melee the wall to expose it as a fake and uncover concealed Lucky Dice (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Hug the left-hand side of the Murder Church once inside, and a series of steps lead downs. You can exit by heading left at the bottom of the stairs. Don’t leave the house. Instead, melee the wall to expose it as a fake and uncover concealed Lucky Dice.

Climb up the flowers on the church’s left (west) side (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

To get to the next Lucky Dice, you must overcome the poisoned flowers and mushrooms within the Murder Church. After turning the spores into platforms, climb up the flowers on the church’s left (west) side.

The next set of Lucky Dice may be found on a shelf to the right of the entrance (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Reverse the steps and climb the flower to the south before jumping to the next platform. The next set of Lucky Dice may be found on a shelf to the right of the entrance.

Enter the house and take the Lucky Dice from the fireplace (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once the church has been cleared, exit to the right and ascend the beanstalk ramp. Make your way outdoors, past the rapid travel totem and vending machines. There will be a beanstalk slide in front of you, but don’t go on it just yet.

Hug the church and go south along the cliff’s edge. The players will arrive in a shattered window. Enter the house and take the Lucky Dice from the fireplace.

A Lucky Dice may be found at the top of the region (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Return to the Murder Church and use the beanstalk slide to reach Upkeep Keep. Prepare to confront several skeletons after passing through the door.

You can find various platforms to climb on if they move to the left when they enter the area. A Lucky Dice may be found at the top of the region.

Find Lucky Dice on some tombstones if you follow a beanstalk trail to the left (west) (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Continue working on Upkeep. A massive beanstalk bridge must be crossed by both the keeper and yourself. There will be several Wyverns and an entranceway back into the remains of the keep towards the end of the bridge.

You will find Lucky Dice on some tombstones if they follow a beanstalk trail to the left (west). There’s a strong wind blowing you off the platform, so they need to be careful. To prevent getting blown off, you’ll have to time it perfectly.

To expose the Lucky Dice, melee the wall behind the ammunition container (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

You must battle your way through the next combat section before entering the keep and ascending the stairwell. After reaching the lengthy chamber with the revived totem, you should turn east (avoid the wind) and seek an ammunition box between the two braziers. To expose the Lucky Dice, melee the wall behind the ammunition container.

Deal with opponents and the poisoned flower in the following area, which also appears to be a cathedral. As soon as you get into this chamber, turn right and climb the stairs to the second story.

Once you reach the top of the steps, look left to find a strangely colored, glowing picture on the wall.

Another Lucky Dice may be found to the right of the red chest (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Players will be transported to the basement if they jump through it. To open the red chest, proceed straight ahead. Another Lucky Dice may be found to the right of the red chest.

Turn right and look for the Lucky Dice on the table after jumping over (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

While staying on the second level, return to the east and seek the flower platform that allows you to access the opposite side of the second floor. Turn right and look for the Lucky Dice on the table after jumping over.

You will discover a Lucky Dice close to another portal returning to the main region (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

To get to the last Lucky Dice in Tangledrift, fight the Parasite monster and then pass through the portal that appears. It will transport you to a small island west of Ancient Obelisk, where you will discover a Lucky Dice close to another portal returning to the main region in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Edited by Ravi Iyer