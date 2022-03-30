How to find all collectibles Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

One of the best parts about playing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the collectibles that a player can find in the game. Every region in the Overworld has collectibles of different manners.

Some of these collectibles, like Lucky Dice, increase the loot luck of the player. Better loot luck means the chances of better rewards, including Legendaries going up. Other collectibles help access parts of the storyline that aren't part of the main quest. The collectibles were favorites in Borderlands games, and players can once again enjoy the mechanism.

Following the success of Tiny Tina: Assault on Dragon Keep, Gearbox decided to make a standalone game. It took some time, and fans got their hands on the game in March 2022. While the game is yet to complete its first week, the reception has been positive. There are many things to do, and finding the collectibles is one of the more essential tasks. Unfortunately, if a player is unaware of their location, they could miss some of the collectibles.

Location of all collectibles in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Weepwild Dankness

Weepwild Dankness is a region with 20 Lucky Dice, so there will be an in-depth guide about the location of all twenty of them. Aside from the Lucky Dice, there are plenty of other collectibles like the Poetry Page and Ancient Obelisk.

The main boss in this region is Banshee, and players will find Ancient Obelisk on the same path. Finding it is straightforward, and players will face customary waves of enemies. However, the unique enemy that players will encounter will be a toxic monstrous Shroom.

There are two lost marbles to be found. The first one is simple and can be easily reached from the center of the map. Players will pass through the region during the 'Little Boys Blue' quest. The marble will be near some vending machines and competing metal bands.

The second lost marble is near the path that players need to take to reach Banshee. The marble is on the ledge where it can be found.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players can find a Poetry Page in Weepwild Dankness. Unfortunately, this Poetry Page can be tricky to find as it's on one of the paths that branches off from the spawn point of the region.

There are three Scrolls to be found, with the first one being the easiest. Also, there's a dock overlooking a chasm near the area where the players spawn. The first Scroll is near this dock, but the second one requires players to complete the 'Little Boys Blue' quest.

In this quest, players must find the hideout of the Murphs. The second Scroll will be on the porch of one of their homes, and there's a Lucky Dice to be found here as well.

Players will have to make no extra effort to find the third Scroll as it's right there with the first Lost Marble.

Players can finally find the Rune Switch to trigger the Rune Switch Challenges. The Rune Switch in the region is found in a large goblin hut. The best thing to do is play the 'Little Boys Blue' quest, as it will have a Tiny Tina's Wonderlands player venture into the said location.

