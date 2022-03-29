How to defeat the Banshee in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Playing through Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is full of laughs, adventure and lots of loot. It also has its fair share of difficult foes that players will face off against during their journey. One of these bosses is the Banshee, who can cause massive damage over time to players with a deadly fog, amonst other attacks. Here is how players can defeat the Bashee and continue the campaign.

How players can defeat the Banshee in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

As the player progresses through the main storyline, the party of adventureres will come to an area called the Weepwild Dankness. In this area, players will face off against a lot of different types of baddies, including mushrooms, skeletons, and other dangerous foes. To cap off this dangerous area is a Banshee, who serves as the boss fight for the region. To defeat Banshee, players should be prepared for a tough battle.

The first phase

During the first phase, the Banshee will be at the back of the room and will summon skulls that float around the area. These skulls should be avoided as they deal damage upon touching them. The Banshee will fire two heights of rings that damage the player. Players should crouch when the rings are higher, and jump over them when they are lower. Simultaneously, they should continue to avoid the skulls.

The second phase

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands must move to the center, avoiding the pink fog during the second phase of the encounter (Image via PowerPyx/YouTube)

During the second phase, the Banshee will move to a new location in the center of the area. With this comes a pink mist/fog that inflicts damage over time. Players should move out of the fog into the center to avoid taking the damage. Players should also keep avoiding the skulls and rings she fires out of her. She will sometimes shoot energy directly at the player. When this happens, simply take cover to shield yourself from it.

The phases will repeat

Players should know that the phases will repeat. Therefore, once the Banshee is done with the first phase, she will begin the second phase, and then go back to the first, and so on. A very important thing to know is that if a player gets downed in this boss fight, they can shoot the skulls floating around to revive themselves. This can be done as many times as needed, provided they can beat the death countdown timer.

Experiment with different weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can try different weapons to see which one is the easiest for them to use against the boss (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players should try out numerous weapons if they are having trouble with the Banshee boss. The best ones to deal consistent damage are ones that deal damage over time, such as incendiary (fire) and corrosive (poison) elemental weapons. These deal small amounts of damage at once, but these effects can add up to a lot of damage over the course of the fight.

Defeating the boss will let players continue the story

Once players have vanquished the Banshee, they will be able to continue the story. Unfortunately, there is no other way to continue except to beat the boss. If players are still having a difficult time beating the boss, they can always turn the difficulty down to Easy, which will make them deal 15% more damage and enemies deal 15% less damage. This can help to turn the tide for the player.

Edited by Mayank Shete