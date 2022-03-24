How to play Co-op in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the latest in the Borderlands series, taking a fantasy-based/Dungeons & Dragons spin. Players navigate the realm of Wonderlands, created by Tiny Tina herself.

While it is possible to play solo, games like this are more fun online. So how can a player dive into Bunkers and Badasses with a party? It’s easy enough to set up.

What to do to play Co-op in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Dragon Lord can be fought alone, but why not journey with some friends, or make new ones online? Up to four players can journey into Tiny Tina’s Bunkers and Badasses together.

This can be done in online multiplayer lobbies, but depending on what platform someone plays on, they can also do local co-op via split-screen.

Local co-op rules per console

PlayStation 4/Xbox One: 2-Player Split-Screen

PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S: 4-player Split-Screen

Players can join via the multiplayer lobby, but have an important decision to make, which determines how loot gets distributed in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. They have to choose between Cooperative Mode and Coopetition Mode.

In Cooperative Mode, players see their own loot drops, so everyone will get rewards for each encounter they take part in. This is for those who want a nice, normal run that won’t devolve into madness. The player’s loot will be tailored to their character class and level, and everybody gets something potentially useful.

For those who just want pure chaos, Coopetition Mode is the way to go. All players will see all of the loot that drops in each encounter, and while they can just pick up what they need and move on, it probably won’t really work out that way.

The host of the party will determine the enemy levels and the loot. If the highest level party member is hosting, the loot will be at a higher level, and there’s nothing stopping a player from taking the majority of it, even if they don’t need it.

Of course, lower-level party members may have a harder time, but the rewards could be fantastic - if the rest of the party is going to be generous and not just take everything that drops from fights.

Thankfully, parties can change this if they decide it’s not working out. The host can enter the Multiplayer Settings in the Main Menu and make some changes if what is currently being used isn’t working out.

