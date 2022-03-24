All Bounty board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Bounty boards were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. From there, players could get a bounty that would award them gold bars if they were able to hunt down and eliminate the target in the time frame. The bars would be awarded even if someone else completed the bounty.

This season, just like in Chapter 3 Season 1, players have milestone tasks to complete bounties. They also award gold bars and Chapter 3 Season 2 XP, so they're worth picking up.

In previous seasons, certain NPCs have been able to provide bounties, but the main method of acquiring them is through bounty boards. There are several bounty boards on the Fortnite map, so players are never too far away from one. Here's where to find them.

Where to find all bounty boards in Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite

There are a total of 29 bounty boards on the map this season. Most POIs have them, and there are only a few spots on the map that aren't immediately near one. Some locations even have two bounty boards.

Bounty board locations this season (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Here's where to look for them:

On the hilltop at Seven Outpost II

Cabin between Rocky Reels and Condo Canyon

Seven Outpost by Greasy grove

Inside the Butter Barn

The basement of the restaurant in Greasy Grove

Inside Seven Outpost VI

Inside Seven Outpost V

In the main building at Camp Cuddle

Inside Seven Outpost IV

The basement of the big house in The Joneses

Inside Seven Outpost III

Center of Sanctuary

Fishing hole south of Shifty Shafts

Outside a small wall north of Logjam Lumberyard

Center of Logjam Lumberyard

Southwest side of Sleepy Sound

Small garage east of Camp Cuddle

In the temple outside the Daily Bugle

At the bottom floor of the Daily Bugle

Below the Foundation statue

Small power station to the southwest of Greasy Grove

Inside a building just to the north of Chonker's Speedway

Center of Condo Canyon

Big-screen building in Rocky Reels

Just across the river to the north of Camp Cuddle

The large island to the east of Sanctuary

House between Camp Cuddle and Greasy Grove

Gas station in Coney Crossroads

Wrecked cars south of Shifty Shafts

Once Fortnite gamers do find a bounty board, they only need to interact with it and confirm that they will accept the bounty, which costs nothing. After that, they can either hunt down their prey or let someone else do it for them.

Edited by Danyal Arabi