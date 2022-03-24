All Bounty board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Bounty boards were first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. From there, players could get a bounty that would award them gold bars if they were able to hunt down and eliminate the target in the time frame. The bars would be awarded even if someone else completed the bounty.
This season, just like in Chapter 3 Season 1, players have milestone tasks to complete bounties. They also award gold bars and Chapter 3 Season 2 XP, so they're worth picking up.
In previous seasons, certain NPCs have been able to provide bounties, but the main method of acquiring them is through bounty boards. There are several bounty boards on the Fortnite map, so players are never too far away from one. Here's where to find them.
Where to find all bounty boards in Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite
There are a total of 29 bounty boards on the map this season. Most POIs have them, and there are only a few spots on the map that aren't immediately near one. Some locations even have two bounty boards.
Here's where to look for them:
- On the hilltop at Seven Outpost II
- Cabin between Rocky Reels and Condo Canyon
- Seven Outpost by Greasy grove
- Inside the Butter Barn
- The basement of the restaurant in Greasy Grove
- Inside Seven Outpost VI
- Inside Seven Outpost V
- In the main building at Camp Cuddle
- Inside Seven Outpost IV
- The basement of the big house in The Joneses
- Inside Seven Outpost III
- Center of Sanctuary
- Fishing hole south of Shifty Shafts
- Outside a small wall north of Logjam Lumberyard
- Center of Logjam Lumberyard
- Southwest side of Sleepy Sound
- Small garage east of Camp Cuddle
- In the temple outside the Daily Bugle
- At the bottom floor of the Daily Bugle
- Below the Foundation statue
- Small power station to the southwest of Greasy Grove
- Inside a building just to the north of Chonker's Speedway
- Center of Condo Canyon
- Big-screen building in Rocky Reels
- Just across the river to the north of Camp Cuddle
- The large island to the east of Sanctuary
- House between Camp Cuddle and Greasy Grove
- Gas station in Coney Crossroads
- Wrecked cars south of Shifty Shafts
Once Fortnite gamers do find a bounty board, they only need to interact with it and confirm that they will accept the bounty, which costs nothing. After that, they can either hunt down their prey or let someone else do it for them.