Who destroyed The Foundation's statue in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Only a few days have passed since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was released, and gamers already have several issues to address and matters to enquire about. The release of each season in the game comes with several new items being added or old items being removed from the island.

Loopers often try to find out the possible explanation behind the addition or removal of exclusive items in the game. At times, the explanation directly coincides with the storyline, thereby making it seem like a good move from the developer's perspective.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 came with The Foundation statue destroyed in half. Ever since then, the community has been eager to know who destroyed the structure in the game.

Foundation statue destroyed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Foundation is one of the most popular characters in the game. Back in Chapter 3 Season 1, gamers were elated to find out that the character was based upon none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The craze for The Foundation and its adventures increased exponentially as the season progressed. There was also a tall statue located on the eastern side of the map that overlooked the island.

The structure was an iconic landmark, and gamers often used to visit the location searching for clues regarding the storyline's progress. In the previous season, several leaks indicated that there was a possibility of the structure being broken down. Although there was no concrete evidence, gamers were speculating that the worst might happen and that The Foundation statue would be destroyed.

The structure has not been completely taken down, and gamers can only see half of the statue in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Everyone is curious to know who was behind this vandalism.

It is quite difficult to state with certainty without any proper evidence. However, there are a few theories that are coming up regarding the same. The trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 revealed the release of tanks and turret-mounted vehicles.

The face-off between the IO and the Seven showed several glimpses of rockets being fired from the tanks. It could be that the statue was hit by one of the tank rockets and was destroyed from waist level. The lower portion of the body remains intact, possibly because the rockets missed the target due to some reason.

The trailer also revealed The Foundation engaging in a 1v1 with Gunnar. The clip showed that The Foundation was in a vulnerable position, and his opponent had the upper hand. It could well be that after knocking out The Foundation, Gunnar fired some missiles towards the statue and took it down in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by R. Elahi