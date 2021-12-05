Fortnite Chapter 2 goes 'flipside' as Rock is confirmed as Foundation

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event just got over and players witnessed one of the best events yet, revealing a lot about the Imagined Order and Foundation. The Foundation is alive and has returned to save the loopers from the wrath of the Cube Queen. The biggest revelation during the Season 8 live event was the identity of the Foundation, which turned out to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In a dramatic turn of events, loopers witnessed Dr. Slone and The Rock fight each other underneath the island. The Cube Queen turned up the ante all the way and opened a portal in the sky from atop the pyramid in the Convergence POI. The portal lured hundreds of UFOs and Cube Monsters from another reality. They started destroying the island swiftly and even managed to destroy Bluevin.

Fortnite players will get the Rock outfit in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass

A trailer was leaked earlier today on the Polish Fortnite channel, which gave away all the Battle Pass outfits that players will get to see once Fortnite comes online from downtime with Chapter 3.

The trailer confirms that the Foundation is back and will be one of the exclusive outfits in the Battle Pass. However, the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event confirmed the identity of the Foundation as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Hollywood superstar has finally entered the Fortnite universe after months of leaks that predicted the collaboration.

Players can now expect to unlock The Rock outfit for the Foundation as an additional style from the Chapter 3 Battle Pass. It is difficult to guess which outfit between Spiderman or the Foundation will come out on top as the most acclaimed one by the community.

Nonetheless, it was a great surprise for all the loopers who participated in the interactive live event to finally learn the identity of the Foundation. The event also cleared the intentions of Dr. Slone, who wanted to kill Jonesy for "being a hero."

It is unconfirmed as to what really happened to Dr. Slone once The Rock was able to save Jonesy from her and bring him to the "flipside." However, players can guess since it is Slone, she might find a way back to the surface.

