Fortnite Chapter 3 explained: Dr Slone, The IO and Jonesy, and the Foundation

The brief yet packed Fortnite Chapter 2 The End live event revealed some major things about the game's lore and what can be expected going forward. While the main antagonist of Season 8 was the Cube Queen, there was much more than what met the eye during the live event.

Like what was IO planning to do with Jonsey? Where was Jonsey all this time in the first place?

All these things make us wonder what Epic Games' plan will be for Fortnite Chapter 3 and how the Chapter 2 live event fits into everything.

Slone and IO's contingency plan during the Fortnite Chapter 2 live event

While loopers were distracted fighting the Cube Monsters on the ground, Dr. Slone and her IO guards were busy planning the demise of our beloved Jonsey. But how was the IO able to find Jonsey?

While it's not explicitly revealed how Slone managed to find Jonsey, it is quite possible that IO had known about his whereabouts since the very start.

Earlier, Fortnite chief Donald Mustard had shared a sketch of Fortnite Agent Jonesy being captured and imprisoned by Dr. Slone and the IO. Jonsey may have withheld vital information about the loop that the IO needed.

Why did Slone want Jonsey dead?

Another burning question on everyone's mind since the Fortnite live event is why Slone wanted to kill Jonsey? The IO has been very mysterious towards its plans and has always worked behind the shadows, using others as pawns to execute its strategies.

Now, it is pretty plausible that Jonsey might have come across some well-hidden secrets about IO and Slone, which could have compromised everything. Seeing this, Slone would have wanted him dead and rid of. But alas, that didn't happen.

Relationship between The Foundation and IO

Before Slone and the IO could succeed in killing Jonsey, the Foundation stepped in at just the right moment and helped save the day. One of the interesting remarks made by Sloane was:

"Impossible. I watched you die."

This suggests that the IO is not fond of the Foundation and thought he had died during Season 7.

This raises many questions, like why the Foundation and IO are on such bad terms? What does the Foundation know about the IO and its motives?

While there is a lot of speculation and theory about this, it will be interesting to see how Epic drives the story forward in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fans will surely get more information about the Foundation and the Seven as the current chapter progresses.

