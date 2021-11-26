Fortnite Agent Jonesy captured and imprisoned by Dr Slone and IO

Fortnite is nearing an explosive end to Chapter 2 Season 8. Chapter 3 Season 1 is set to arrive on December 5, but when it does, nothing will be the same. Each seasonal change brings tons of changes, but chapter changes completely change the game.

After Operation Sky Fire, the map was in shambles and it was revealed that Doctor Slone and the IO were not as wholesome as previously thought. Now, it seems they've doubled down on that and are kidnapping Agent Jonesy.

Agent Jonesy imprisoned in new sketch from Fortnite CEO Donald Mustard

Donald Mustard shared a sketch teasing something new for Agent Jonesy, who has become integral to the Fortnite storyline. Agent Jonesy has been an important character in each season since Chapter 2 Season 2. He's been at the center of the lore and the season-ending events, and figures to play into this season's, too.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!



He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 https://t.co/JdJWen8p9e

Donald Mustard teased that Fortnite has lots more in store for Agent Jonesy. The impressive part of Fortnite is that they've been able to balance a continuous storyline over 18 consecutive seasons. There has to be a thread holding them together narratively, and it seems like Agent Jonesy is going to be a big part of that.

Operation Sky Fire ended Chapter 2 Season 7 and started this season (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 3 will likely be drastically different from Chapter 2, but Fortnite rarely has anything that's inexplicable. Whatever happens in the Chapter 2 Season 8 event leading into Chapter 3 will have to work with the storyline, and it's clear that the IO, Doctor Slone and Agent Jonesy will play a big part.

OreoGamerGuy @BrianAl95964058 @ShiinaBR I don’t care what people say about Fortnite and @DonaldMustard , it’s refreshing to have someone so passionate about the storytelling and the way he teases new collabs and events in literally every video getting everyone excited is pretty hard to find in the gaming community. @ShiinaBR I don’t care what people say about Fortnite and @DonaldMustard , it’s refreshing to have someone so passionate about the storytelling and the way he teases new collabs and events in literally every video getting everyone excited is pretty hard to find in the gaming community.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's this kind of attention to detail and level of care for their storyline that attracts players. Fortnite doesn't have to have any story at all, but they choose to. They don't have to connect the seasons narratively. They can do whatever they want with them, but they choose to connect them to make it a better experience for the players.

Edited by Rohit Mishra