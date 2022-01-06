Roblox Jumping Legends Codes (January 2022)

To consider yourself one of the best in Roblox Jumping Legends, it takes a fair bit of virtual exercise and training. Every player starts off at the bottom and it would be nice if help was offered.

Thankfully, there is help that any and all players can take advantage of: Jumping Legends codes. They can be redeemed for widely different items like cosmetic gear, in-game currency, and more. The possibilities are virtually endless.

In the case of Jumping Legends, there is only one working code in January 2022.

Roblox Jumping Legends: All working codes for the month of January 2022

As of January 2022, there is still only one active code for Jumping Legends. It has been tested and still works in-game. The code is as follows:

RELEASE: Redeem this code to receive 10,000 free Coins

This time around you’ll find Jumping Legends handing out a large bounty of Coins. It’s what the game uses as an in-game currency. Coins are also necessary to progress through Jumping Legends. They’re traded for new upgrades. A pocket full of Coins is incredibly helpful for new players.

How to redeem Jumping Legends codes in-game

How codes are redeemed in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite Jumping Legends admittedly having a very tiny list for the month of January 2022, don’t skip it. Redeem the code anyway—preferably immediately before it expires.

To redeem codes, log in, launch Jumping Legends and follow along with these steps:

Step 1: Open up the code redemption window by selecting the Twitter button. That’s located on the left-hand side.

Step 2: In the Codes menu, there’s an empty text box. Type in a valid Jumping Legends code. Keep in mind that Jumping Legends codes are case-sensitive; a capital letter should be capitalized.

Step 3: Hit the Redeem button to collect the rewards associated with the code.

What is Roblox Jumping Legends all about?

Jumping Legends is among the simplest Roblox games around. Players are given one easily achievable task: just jump. That’s all there is to it. Of course, there’s money to earn, upgrades to buy—all in an effort to reach new heights.

