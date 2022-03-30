Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spellshot + Brr-Zerker

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands serves as another opportunity for Borderlands fans to engage in more looting and killing, this time in a new setting.

The latest title in the decade-old FPS/RPG series brings fans back to Wonderlands, a world inspired by fantasy RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons.

As is the norm with its inspiration, the game allows fans to create the character they want. This includes choosing a Class for the Fatemaker to start with. A second one can be slotted in during the playthrough.

This article takes a look at the Spellshot + Brr-Zerker combo.

Unleash powerful frost magic in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands with the Spellshot and Brr-Zerker

1) Class Feat Synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW

What’s the mood:



Channeling your inner dragon daddy with the Clawbringer

Or

UNALIVING your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOWWhat’s the mood:Channeling your innerdragon daddywith the ClawbringerOrUNALIVINGyour enemies with sick sick spells with the SpellshotBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! 🔥 HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW 🔥What’s the mood: Channeling your inner 🐲 dragon daddy 🐲 with the ClawbringerOr💀UNALIVING💀 your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/PoV9fJHfSg

The Spellshot is multi-talented. It doesn't just excel in gunplay, but it also has powerful Spell-boosting skills.

Spells are Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' replacement for Borderlands grenades and act as mini-action skills with a variety of effects. With the Spellweaving ability, stacks can increase Spell damage by reloading guns or casting a Spell.

Brr-Zerker is a little different, as the Rage of the Ancients makes the Fatemaker Enraged, granting bonus Frost damage. Although Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Brr-Zerker is melee-focused, an ice-specialist Spellshot could work by relying on Brr-Zerker's Frost skills and healing.

2) Action Skills

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands

Pick your first class



Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCER

or

SMASHY SMASHY with the Brr-Zerker



Be

2kgam.es/wtw1tw WE'RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE!Pick your first classDo you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCERorSMASHY SMASHYwith the Brr-ZerkerBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! WE'RE GOING ON AN ADVENTURE!Pick your first class 👇Do you want to be 🤺 sneaky sneaky 🤺 with the STABBOMANCERor❄ SMASHY SMASHY ❄ with the Brr-Zerker Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/wtw1tw https://t.co/6UfhIOu0hR

The combination of these two classes grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

They are as follows:

Ambi-Hextrous (Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells.

(Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells. Polymorph (Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving.

(Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving. Dreadwind (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while.

(Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker spins like a tornado to deal melee damage. Grants increased Movement Speed and Slow Immunity for a while. Feral Surge (Brr-Zerker): The Fatemaker leaps toward their target, dealing Frost Damage to all nearby enemies. Any non-Boss enemies damaged will be instantly killed if their Total HP is below a certain percentage. If Feral Surge kills an enemy, its cooldown is reset.

Since magic is the focus here, either of Spellshot's skills sound ideal.

Note that since Brr-Zerker's Enraged relies on Action Skills to activate, Rage of the Ancients cannot be used while Ambi-Hextrous is selected. The Fatemaker effectively has no Action Skill to speak of at that point. This means that Brr-Zerker skills affecting Action Skills (like increased cooldown) will not be triggered with Ambi-Hextrous.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!

WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

Due to the different nature of both Classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, their skills are distinct from one another. However, it wouldn't be hard to pick one aspect and run with it (e.g., Brr-Zerker's Frost skills paired with Frost Spells).

Note that the level cap is level 40 for now, granting one skill point per level. Only one of the two skill trees can be maxed out at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

*SS is Spellshot, BZ is Brr-Zerker

Here are the skill pairs that are great for this Tiny Tina's Wonderlands combo:

Imbued Weapon (SS) + Ice Breaker (BZ): With the former, whenever the Fatemaker casts a Spell, their Guns deal Bonus Damage of that spell's element for a short time. This effect stacks once per spell. With the latter, the Fatemaker gains increased Damage Dealt to enemies that are Slowed. The closer an enemy is to being Frozen, the more Damage is increased. Using Frost Spells can make Ice Breaker more effective.

With the former, whenever the Fatemaker casts a Spell, their Guns deal Bonus Damage of that spell's element for a short time. This effect stacks once per spell. With the latter, the Fatemaker gains increased Damage Dealt to enemies that are Slowed. The closer an enemy is to being Frozen, the more Damage is increased. Using Frost Spells can make Ice Breaker more effective. Blood Frenzy (BZ) + War Caster (SS): Two Kill Skills, the former restores a portion of health on each kill, while the latter provides a chance to reload the player's gun automatically.

Two Kill Skills, the former restores a portion of health on each kill, while the latter provides a chance to reload the player's gun automatically. Glass Canon (SS) + Unarmored Defense (BZ): With the latter, a portion of the Fatemaker's Ward (Shield) is Reserved and cannot be restored. However, their Maximum Health is increased by a percentage of the reserved amount. Health can no longer be Reserved. The former ensures the Ward cannot automatically recharge but grants drastically increased Spell Damage.

