How to play the Coiled Captors DLC in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Coiled Captors is the first downloadable content for Gearbox Software's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This DLC brought in an epic new boss, new weapons, new gear, a new Chaos Level, and so much more. The adventure in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has expanded greatly because of it.

Of course, joining in on that expanded adventure requires finding where to start Coiled Captors. Players will need to discover a location known as Dreamveil Overlook to begin playing the DLC.

How to begin the Coiled Captors DLC in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

A player approaches Dreamveil Overlook in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players who have downloaded Coiled Captors for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands aren't immediately shown how to access it. It isn't very clear on how to locate Dreamveil Overlook, so some searching is needed.

Well, Dreamveil Overlook is the player hub for all downloadable content in the game. Coiled Captors and any in the future will be accessed from this specific location.

Entering the Mirror of Mystery will begin the DLC (Image via Gearbox Software)

Finding Dreamveil Overlook requires players to go to where they met Back Stahb at the very start of the campaign. This is near the Shrine of Mool Ah outside of Queen's Gate.

Once players know where to go, here is how they can actually access the Coiled Captors downloadable content:

Players will need to speak with Vesper near the Wheel of Fate

She will provide a short explanation of how things work in the area and give some Lost Souls to spendon the Wheel of Fate

Complete the quest she provides and access to the DLC mirror will be granted

Interact with the mirror that is directly across from Vesper

Accept the challenge presented and move through to mirror to reach the Coiled Captors DLC

Players must be at level 13 to begin Coiled Captors and will have to take on five challenges to reach Chums the Old God. This boss can be farmed if players decide to restart the challenges from the Mirror of Mystery.

A look at Chums, the boss of Coiled Captors, in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Do note that this location must be discovered through the means above before it is marked on the map. It will not be marked immediately and cannot be used as a Fast Travel point until players have found it the old fashioned way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul