How to defeat Ribula in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Snoring Valley is a location in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands where players will come across Ribula.

Ribula is the first boss that players will fight in the Borderlands spin-off. Even though he is the opening boss of the game, players should not expect Ribula to be a pushover.

The skeleton sorcerer is weak to frost elemental weapons and has a few predictable attacks. Avoiding those and striking when the time is right is the strategy players need to implement to defeat him.

How to beat Ribula in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Ribula is a formidable opening boss in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Riulba is trying to awaken his master, who also happens to be the chief enemy of the game. Dragon Lord has been sealed away for quite some time and Ribula must be stopped in his attempts.

Players will need to locate Ribula in the Snoring Valley region of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in order to take on this boss fight. After that, it is all about one’s weaponry and skill.

Ribula will use his staff to strike and cast spells in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Here is how to get to Ribula and take down the menacing skeleton:

Head through the Snoring Valley village that was ransacked by skeleton enemies

Find the cave where Dragon Lord's tomb resides

Ensure a frost weapon is available to deal maximum damage to the skeletons and Ribula

Ribula has one long gray-colored health bar since he is a skeleton enemy with no armor or flesh health

Guns work well in this battle as Ribula moves quickly, but casts spells from a distance

Pay attention to the electrical zones he creates as to not step in them and lose health

When his health falls to a certain point, more skeleton enemies will appear

These enemies are easy to defeat, but provide a distraction for Ribula so be sure to keep eyes on him to avoid getting hit from behind

Watch for Ribula's staff as he swings it wildly to strike

His strikes do stop him for a moment, so take those moments to attack and take him down

The ability to dodge attacks, survive, and strike back will do wonders in this Tiny Tina's Wonderlands boss battle. Players should have this first boss defeated in no time.

Unfortunately, the skeleton sorcerer is successful in resurrecting the Dragon Lord. Of course, that is just a part of the story and there is nothing players can do to prevent it.

Players can easily defeat Ribula by keeping their distance and using a frost weapon (Image via Gearbox Software)

At least the loot received from defeating Ribula is good. Be sure to loot the body of the felled skeleton for a chance at legendary weapons such as the Borea's Breath submachine gun.

This is a boss that can be farmed if the best loot is not obtained in the first fight. Just head back to his arena, fight him repeatedly, and hope for some luck when it comes to getting higher rarity items.

Edited by Saman