How to find Barkenstein in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Barkenstein is a poisonous raid boss (Image via Gearbox Software)
Modified Apr 06, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has many secrets, including hidden bosses for players to find.

Barkenstein is one of the four raid bosses found within the Chaos Chamber. He is a beastly creature who won't hesitate to kill anyone in its path.

Players will need to be more than just prepared to take on this monster. He will defeat all comers with his poisonous attacks if they aren't a master of their craft when they enter the Chaos Chamber.

How to locate and fight Barkenstein in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The four secret raid bosses in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are found in the Chaos Chamber dungeon. This section is only available once a player has beaten the main story and unlocked access to it.

The red portal at the end of the Chaos Chamber leads to a secret boss (Image via Gearbox Software)
Each of the secret raid bosses in the Chaos Chamber can be unlocked by doing a puzzle. Once the puzzle is finished and the regular Chaos Chamber boss is defeated, a red portal will open, leading to the secret boss' room.

Here's how to identify and complete the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands puzzle for Barkenstein:

  • Finish the main story and enter the post-game
  • Begin a run through the Chaos Chamber
  • Search for a green rune that may appear in any room of the Chaos Chamber
  • Interact with the green rune, and the puzzle will begin
  • The rune will jet across the room
  • Follow it to where it hits the ground and wait for a mushroom to sprout
  • Jump on the mushroom and watch the balls fly into the air
  • Shoot the glowing ball and each ball that glows after until they are gone
  • Repeat the above step three times
  • Once all three waves of glowing orbs are shot, the puzzle is complete
  • Finish the Chaos Chamber run and enter the red portal at the end to face Barkenstein
This is what the green rune looks like (Image via Gearbox Software)
It is important to note that the green rune can appear anywhere in the Chaos Chamber. Make sure to search each location thoroughly before teleporting to another area, or the rune may not be spotted.

Barkenstein has vertical and horizontal attacks. The former can be dodged by strafing, and the latter can be avoided by jumping. Orbs will glow on this Tiny Tina's Wonderlands boss who can be shot to stagger it, opening it up for an assault.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
