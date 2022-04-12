5 things fans want from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC and Expansions

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will no doubt have DLC, and at this stage, fans can only speculate as to what it may be. However, there are things fans are going to want to see from the game, whether it be specific adventures, new classes, more content, or more powerful gear. Here are a few things that players are interested in seeing from the game.

What is known about Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC?

“Part 1 of the Season Pass” is releasing later this month and is the first of four DLC content packs coming to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. What is known so far is that the DLC drops will offer new quests for players via Vesper the Fortune Teller.

Players will enter the Mirror and dive into a DLC-specific dungeon with five levels to complete. It will also have a boss that grants Lost Souls, which can be traded in for potentially awesome rewards. It’s also known that a new class will be available in the fourth DLC pack. Not much is known about its nature, only that it will be its own unique class.

Here are some things fans would like to see from this content on a more specific level. This list may contain spoilers for the main story of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

5 things fans want from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC

Dragon Lord DLC Mission

Handsome Jack DLC Mission

A new class

PVP Mission

Claptrap DLC

5) A Dragon Lord DLC Mission based on the Dragon Lord’s fall

During the game’s story, it's made clear that the Dragon Lord was a hero controlled by Tiny Tina. However, she inadvertently turned her hero into a villain by demolishing the Hate Cathedral. It would be interesting to play through a story centered around the events that ultimately turned the Dragon Knight into the Dragon Lord. It’s an emotional story and deserves more attention.

4) Handsome Jack DLC as Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Superboss

Handsome Jack is responsible for much of Tiny Tina's suffering in her young life. From the death of her parents to being another experiment for Jack, a "Handsome hack” was briefly mentioned by the Dragon Lord during the events of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

He could be used as a super boss, a difficult dungeon for expert players in the DLC. When players overcome this, it could maybe give Tiny Tina some catharsis.

3) A Paladin or Bard class for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There aren’t many characters that feel like they could have a character class in this game, but then there's Paladin Mike and the various bards/musicians in the Weepwild Dankness. Bards would be an interesting summoning class as they try to control demons. However, something akin to Paladin Mike as a new, more melee-focused character class in the DLC could be an interesting addition.

2) An Arena PVP Mission could join the game

PvP is always fun in the Borderlands games, but this game genuinely seems to lack it. One trope that comes up in a variety of Dungeons & Dragons games is where the players are forced into the role of a gladiator.

These players wind up fighting each other and perhaps other forces in a bid for freedom. This could be a multiplayer-only DLC, or it could introduce NPCs that act as other Fatemakers for the player to contend with.

1) Claptrap, the real hero of Borderlands, gets his own DLC

No matter who controls the Fatemaker, one thing is clear: Claptrap is the real hero of the Borderlands franchise. Claptrap had some incredible moments across Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, such as acquiring a legendary sword and defeating powerful knights and wizards. It would be an interesting and fun escort mission to see Claptrap’s adventures further. Perhaps Claptrap goes from humble blacksmith apprentice to a king? This storyline has potential.

Players won’t have to wait long until they get their hands on the first DLC for the game, as it comes out later this month. Fans will always have varied ideas on what they want to see in the game, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

