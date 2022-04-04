Where does Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fit into the Borderlands timeline?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes players on a fantastical journey within the realm of Bunkers and Badasses with Tiny Tina at the helm. As a Borderlands spin-off, this game is a looter-shooter that takes place in a mythical world of D&D inspired madness.

Players must play through the story and vanquish the evil Dragon Knight. But where does all this take place in the Borderlands timeline?

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands fits in-between Borderlands 2 & 3

Players who have played through the other Borderlands games and DLCs will probably recognize quite a few familiar faces during their playthrough of the main story and even in some side-quests. Because of this, it's easy to wonder when this is taking place.

The events of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands take place between the games of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. Specifically, they take place after Tiny Tina's featured DLC, which was Tiny Tina's Attack on Dragonkeep.

This is evident as players will hear different logs and flashback-type audio recordings that help to explain Bunkers and Badasses helped Tiny Tina cope with her feelings.

Players can find out more information as they progress through the story

The game is focused on a playthrough of Bunkers and Badasses, so while there is a lot of shooting and the like that goes on, it all happens in a fantasy campaign and not out in the actual world of Borderlands. However, the feelings Tiny Tina has in coping with the loss of Roland is real, and because of that some of this reflects out into the inner workings of the campaign and characters.

Sometimes side quests can also provide a bit more insight. A lot of the background of characters is revealed through the party speaking amongst themselves and with Tiny Tina. Of course, the more quests a player picks up and the more things they complete, the more they will find out about the latest game's backstory.

There are 4 DLCs currently planned for Tiny TIna's Wonderlands and players may be able to get some additional information when they get to play through them.

Although this is not confirmed, players can only speculate that there will be more of a backstory revealed as more content is added to the game. Until then, players can have fun playing their wacky version of Bunkers and Badasses with Tiny Tina.

