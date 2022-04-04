How to find Twin Soul Legendary sword in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Users of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can find many high-quality items during their playthrough of this Borderlands spin-off. As a looter shooter, they will find many different pieces of loot, which at higher levels will shower down like rain.

Gamers can also find Legendary melee weapons that are powerful, such as the Twin Soul Legendary sword.

Finding Twin Soul Legendary sword in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The aspect of this Legendary sword that makes it so powerful is that it is capable of generating with two different hilt mods that affect players whenever they melee a target. These can be effects ranging from regenerating ward on striking targets to converting 10% of damage dealt by guns into the next melee attack.

Either way, most weapons spawn with one hilt mod, while Twin Soul will always have two.

Finding location where users can farm for Twin Soul

The first thing they need to know about farming for this Legendary sword is that it is not something that can be done when starting out or early in the game. That is because the drop location of this sword comes from one of the last bosses of the game, Knight Mare.

This boss can be found at the end of the Ossu-Gol Necropolis. It is a fairly difficult boss fight that gamers must be prepared for.

Defeating Knight Mare in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players will need to bring multiple damage types to the fight to defeat the mighty Knight Mare (Image via Gearbox Software)

Gamers will have to make sure they bring three different types of damage to this fight. For the first phase, they will need to use poison damage for the yellow health bar.

After this bar is depleted, it will be a gray bar that will take more damage from cold damage. Lastly, when Knight Mare teleports to the top in the second phase and gains a ward, using lightning damage will do the most damage.

How to increase drop chances in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When dealing with a difficult boss to get drops, users will want to ensure that they have the best chance of obtaining the loot they are seeking. To do this, they must increase their loot luck, which can be done by finding lucky dice, increasing the Chaos level, and through the activation of the Shrine of Aaron G (RNG).

Getting all of these things will help them find Legendaries with ease.

