Where is Claptrap in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Claptrap (or CL4P-TP) is everyone's favorite annoying robot from the Borderlands series, and they are now a part of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. A lovable character with much ambition, Claptrap often embellishes their own skills even though they are highly inept.

As a staple of the series, players want to know where to find Claptrap in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The good news is that Claptrap can easily be found.

How can players find Claptrap in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

There are a few steps that players will need to complete before they can visit Claptrap in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The first step involves players completing the tutorial of the game so that they are able to access the Overworld. The Overworld is the part of the game where players walk around on the map with big heads. Players must then complete a few more steps.

Unlocking the way to find Claptrap

Once players complete the tutorial and end up in the Overworld, they will begin to make their way towards Brighthoof. Off the beaten path, there is a smaller path that leads towards the water with an NPC who has a quest. They need players to find their blueprints for them to construct a bridge. Once players collect the blueprints, a bridge will be constructed that they can cross.

Crossing the bridge to Mount Craw

Players can find Claptrap located inside the Sootsteps, which is in Mount Craw (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players will be able to cross the bridge and come to a mountain that is shaped like a Goblin. This mountain was originally revealed in some of the earlier teaser images of the game. Players will need to make their way through Mount Craw. Upon entering, they will have a path they are able to follow, eliminating enemies along the way. Eventually, they will come to the Sootsteps.

Finding Claptrap in the Sootsteps

Once players enter the Sootsteps, they will be attacked by some Goblins. Players must face off against the waves of Goblins and emerge victorious. Once they have vanquished these foes, some quick exploration will reveal a small blacksmith shop in the area. Upon arriving at the blacksmith, players will be pleased to locate Claptrap, who also has a map marker on the map to help players pinpoint them.

Go forth, minion

Players will be able to help Claptrap with various quests once they locate them (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players who have played Borderlands games before know that Claptrap is fond of being in control and sending the player as a minion, apprentice, squire, or some form of servant to them. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no different, and the player will have to complete a series of tasks for Claptrap in order to appease them. Players will share some laughs and find good loot as they work for Claptrap.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish