5 Star Wars games to check out before the arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

It has only been three years since EA's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released. The acclaimed action-adventure from Respawn Entertainment of Titanfall fame caught fans by surprise. It's a mishmash of various genres, like Soulslikes and Metroidvanias, resulting in one of the best games in the iconic sci-fi series.

Now we have a sequel coming next year. Announced recently by EA, the successor will be called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, essentially confirming the rumors.

Respawn @Respawn Five years have passed and the grasp of the Empire only grows stronger. Cal Kestis must fight to survive in #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023 Five years have passed and the grasp of the Empire only grows stronger. Cal Kestis must fight to survive in #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Coming 2023 https://t.co/cbJRPnL7Nj

No details were provided besides a cinematic trailer. However, it will only come to PS5/XSX/PC if rumors are believed. Regardless, fan hype is at an all-time high with this official reveal.

So here are some great games in the saga to experience before Cal Kestis' latest adventure arrives in 2023.

These Star Wars games are some of the best out there

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

It should go without saying that players looking forward to Survivor should play the first entry. Players will control Cal as he is hunted throughout the galaxy by the Imperial Inquisition.

This takes him and his team to different planets, each with unique threats and challenges. The challenging lightsaber combat, Force abilities, and parkour traversal will form the basis of the experience.

The non-linear structure enforces exploration, aggressive enemies promote mastery of parrying, and there are also dungeons with minor puzzles to solve. Various environmental hazards will also test Cal's parkour skills, from balancing to wall running.

Overall, it's an amazing game for Dark Souls and Metroid fans, thanks to similarities in design. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia.

2) Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Acting as a sequel to Jedi Outcast, this 2003 FPS/TPS game is an underrated classic. As Jaden Korr, a new member of the esteemed Jedi Academy, players must investigate a shady cult called Disciples of Ragnos.

Running on the popular ID Tech 3 engine (utilized in Quake 3), it features fast-paced lightsaber combat and even decent gunplay.

The levels are vast, with many secrets to uncover. The melee combat, in particular, is a highlight with a more "realistic" one-hit mode available too. The visuals might be a tad dated now, but it's worth revisiting for the experience.

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is available on PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

3) Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

The original Battlefront II was released in 2005 for consoles and PC, including Sony's PlayStation Portable. The campaign sees players become a part of Darth Vader's 501st Legion and play as Stormtroopers. It can be played both in first and third person.

However, it is multiplayer that was the meat of Battlefront II. PVE includes Galactic Conquest, while PVP has the standard multiplayer and Instant Action.

The latter further includes types like Hero Assault and Capture the Flag. The game also holds up today, so it's no surprise that many fans prefer it over the controversial 2017 reboot.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic) is only available on PC as far as modern platforms are concerned.

4) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

As far as RPGs in the series go, none are as memorable as the universally acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic. With the Galactic Republic under threat from Darth Malak, the protagonist, a customizable Jedi must stop him at all costs.

Developed by BioWare (renowned for Mass Effect), this 2003 CRPG is considered one of the best games ever made. That is mainly in part due to solid writing and a stellar soundtrack.

Players have various skills to pick from, from blaster mastery to lightsabers. Force abilities are also helpful, like Domination, but keep in mind that it is possible to create an evil-centric character by making choices that benefit the Dark Side.

While it is true that the level design can fall a bit short of modern standards, it's completely worth it. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is available on PC and Nintendo Switch. It is also getting a next-gen remake in the future, which is coming to PC and PlayStation 5.

5) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars Game @LSWGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/l052beOXfF

Released in April 2022 for modern consoles and PC, The Skywalker Saga is the latest Star Wars rendition in the beloved LEGO format. Traveler's Tales went all out with this one as it is their most ambitious game yet. There are various planets to explore, dozens of collectibles to find, and hundreds of characters to play as.

Characters also feature various classes, each with unique abilities. Throw in content across nine films and mechanics like dogfights and traversal, and there's not much else like it out there.

Even with its family-friendly exterior, it's not even factoring in the Free Play mode allowing players to control any unlocked character, so the replay value is high.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

