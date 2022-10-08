Splatoon 3 guide: Best loadouts for Turf War

Nintendo's latest third-person shooter Splatoon 3 released last month to great success. It is one of the most popular multiplayer offerings on Nintendo Switch so far, offering a fresh take on the traditional third-person formula.

The game has various weapons and equipment with different perks. However, which one is best to use in Turf War online matches? Realistically, there is no definitive answer since different weapons and loadouts offer different playstyles. So let's take a look at some of the more ideal ones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Team Support and 4 other loadouts that are ideal for Turf War in Splatoon 3

1) Speedy Arena Control

Weapon: Aerospray MG

Abilities: Ink Saver (Main), Ink Recovery Up, Run Speed Up

Despite being a multiplayer shooter, Splatoon 3 is more about literal arena control than just getting kills. This loadout is for those who want to focus more on that aspect and leave steamrolling opponents to their team members.

While it suffers from low damage and average range, Aerospray MG boasts a high fire rate which allows players to spray areas with ink quickly.

Players can pair it with Ink Saver (to reduce the amount of ink consumed) and Ink Recovery Up (to ensure one's gun refills faster when in squid form). Meanwhile, Run Speed Up is a great buff to move around faster and aid arena control.

2) Team Support

Weapon: N-ZAP '85

Abilities: Special Charge Up, Special Power Up, Special Saver

If players want to give their buddies a leg up, they should try this support build. It centers around making the most of one's equipped Special Weapon, which is a powerful tool that can turn the tide of a match. However, players need to fill up a Special Gauge in order to use it as a power-up of sorts.

The weapon in question here is a non-offense one — the Tacticooler. This handy fridge features four drinks (one for each team member) that grant useful buffs.

The light-gun-inspired N-Zap '85, on the other hand, is somewhat modest. It has low damage but a high fire rate and range, ensuring that opponents are kept at bay.

3) Long-range Sniper

Weapon: Splatterscope

Abilities: Ink Saver (Main), Ink Recovery Up, Quick Super Jump

Sniping from a distance is also an option in Splatoon 3. This is where the Charger weapons come in, dealing massive damage with precision at a relatively slow fire rate.

The Splatterscope can zoom in as players charge up their shots, allowing accurate aim. To supplement the weapon, players can use gear with the Ink Saver (Main) and Ink Recovery Up abilities to ensure more time is spent shooting than recharging.

Quick Super Jump should give players a much-needed boost to any vertical area. However, one should be mindful of their surroundings even if they are perched on a vantage point.

4) Tanky Melee Inker

Weapon: Flingza Roller

Abilities: Ink Saver (Main), Ink Resistance Up, Special Charge Up

Players seeking the thrill of close encounters should check out the rollers, which are one of Splatoon's more unique weapons.

While the Flingza Roller is powerful, it is pretty ink-hungry, so players should use Ink Saver (Main) to manage ink consumption. Ink Resistance Up should allow players to be more resilient to damage, as being up close to opponents is always risky.

Given how small the rollers' attack range is, players should keep an area-of-effect Special Weapon on hand like the Tenta Missiles to deal with incoming threats from a distance. Special Charge Up should help recharge it faster.

5) Classic All-rounder

Weapon: Splattershot Jr.

Abilities: Ink Recovery Up, Swim Speed Up, Ink Resistance Up

This build is for those who prefer Splatoon's classic run-and-gun assault style.

The Splattershot Jr. is surprisingly versatile for a basic weapon. With Ink Recovery up, Swim Speed Up, and Ink Resistance Up, players can be more efficient out on the field with regard to ink management, movement, and defense.

Splatoon 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

