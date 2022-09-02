5 best multiplayer games for mobile phones in 2022

Multiplayer games offer players the capability to play with other people. This is what makes these titles more enjoyable. With new multiplayer games popping up every day, it goes without saying that the category has been quite popular in recent times.

Furthermore, most video game developers these days offer titles with enhanced graphics, loads of features, and customization options. For instance, gamers can team up with their friends and communicate with each other through voice chat. This is a common feature in most mobile games these days, and it can also be turned off in the majority of cases.

Since there are more than a few multiplayer titles out there that one can play on their phone, this article will aim to narrow down the options by discussing the five best multiplayer games for mobile phones.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Free Fire MAX and four other multiplayer games for mobile phones

5) Among Us

Among Us is a title that is very popular among streamers and content creators. This offering can be played with a maximum of 14 other people in multiplayer mode. Out of the 15 players, three are randomly chosen as imposters across four different maps. While these three try to keep up their facade, it's up to the rest of the gamers to identify them.

Moreover, players can also choose different skins for their characters to make them more unique and outstanding.

4) Asphalt 9: Legends

The fourth multiplayer game on the list, Asphalt 9: Legends, is one of the most downloaded racing games available for players. The title offers a real-time racing experience that is very engaging, and gamers can upgrade their ranks to unlock world-class vehicles and cards from leading car makers.

There are various interesting rewards available for players who rank up and unlock new cards in their accounts. Also, gamers can add their friends and race against them with their favorite cars.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends is a fast-paced first-person shooter where players can come together and participate in battles that rely on strategy. The developers have added optimizations for the UI (user interface), and the title is custom-built for mobile devices. This helps users to download and install the game without any issues.

Gamers can choose from a variety of unique Legends and weapons to rule the battlegrounds with their teammates. There are various interesting maps and modes, including the popular Battle Royale mode.

2) COD Mobile

Call of Duty is a world-famous shooter franchise popular for its high-quality titles. COD Mobile offers an experience people familiar with the titles from the series will be used to. This title is available on Android and iOS platforms for mobile devices.

Developers have added lots of interesting maps and modes that players can access from the BR and Multiplayer sections. Gamers can also play in both TPP (third-person perspective) and FPP (first-person perspective) modes according to their preference for the ultimate shooting experience.

Since this title is a little demanding and might not run on every smartphone on the market, here are its minimum requirements:

Android

At least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 and above.

iOS

Compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 9.0 or higher.

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title available on leading app stores. The game features intense, action-packed survival gameplay with HD graphics. Gamers can play solo, duo, and squad matches with friends and teammates. They can also customize various aspects of the game, including sensitivity settings, HUD controls, graphic settings, and much more.

The developers have made the game compatible with a wide range of smartphones. However, some gamers find its requirements a little demanding. This makes it necessary to mention what it takes to run the game. Here are the minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX:

Android Devices

Minimum Device Requirements

CPU: 1.2 GHz Dual-Core or higher

OS: Android 4.4 (Kitkat)

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 1.8 GB

iOS (iPhone) Devices

Minimum Device Requirements

CPU: iPhone 6s

OS: iOS 11

Storage: 2.4 GB

These are five multiplayer titles that individuals who like playing video games on the phone should try out.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh