How to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 52

Free Fire MAX is the premium variant of Garena's battle royale title, Free Fire, and features many elements like colorful outfits, upgradable weapon skins, special characters, and Elite Passes. On that note, the game's developers will soon be releasing the Season 52 Elite Pass with many new rewards.

Players must unlock these Elite Passes with the help of diamonds, the premium in-game currency. As expected, these Elite Passes feature lots of epic outfits, weapon and vehicle finishes, and many other items, making them quite useful.

With players always on the lookout for ways to get free diamonds and purchase the Elite Pass, this article discusses the three best methods for players to do exactly that in Free Fire MAX.

Best ways to get free diamonds to purchase Season 52 Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

1) Play online custom rooms and tournaments

The ideal method to obtain free diamonds to purchase Elite Passes in Free Fire MAX is by participating in custom rooms and tournaments. Various popular YouTubers host daily custom rooms on their channels with rewards like free Elite Passes, diamonds, characters, and much more.

Furthermore, there are many YouTube channels and other platforms where players can take part in tournaments and events. Generally, these tournaments have exciting prizes such as real money, diamonds, and many other in-game items. Gamers can register for these tournaments with their squads and showcase their skills to win rewards.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

The second method with which Free Fire MAX players can earn free diamonds is by using Google Opinion Rewards. This useful application was developed by Google and is completely legitimate. It works on the GPT concept ('Get Paid To'), where the user is paid to complete in-app tasks.

Free Fire MAX players can also install the application on their smartphones. Upon installation, they are required to link their Google account to the application. After that, they will receive online surveys on the app that they will have to complete. Upon completion of each survey, Google rewards the user with real money. Players can then use this cash to purchase diamonds from the in-game store.

3) Booyah

Booyah is another great application where players can rack up lots of amazing rewards on their accounts. Designed and developed by Garena, this app features many events with various rewards. Players can download the application for free from their app store and install it to participate in these events.

Players can enter these events after registering their FF MAX accounts with the application. Upon completion of these events or winning the event, players may receive rewards and prizes, which can include redeem codes, outfit bundles, and much more.

The application also features other options like joining clubs and watching clips and livestreams of popular streamers and content creators. Gamers can also participate in various giveaways of characters and pets on this application.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinion, and individuals should check all the applications' terms of service and privacy policy before using them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S