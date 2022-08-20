5 best Free Fire MAX emotes to purchase from the in-game store

Free Fire MAX is one of the best battle royale titles available on the mobile gaming market. It has better graphics than the base game but boasts similar features like unique characters, upgradable weapons, and cool emotes.

Emotes are one of the most popular elements of Free Fire MAX. Over the years, Garena has released many legendary and rare emotes that players can equip from events and the in-game store. To equip an emote from the store, players are required to spend diamonds.

This article discusses the five best emotes that players can purchase from the store in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Bhangra, Moon Flip, and 4 other great emotes to get from Free Fire MAX Store

1) Arm Wave

The Arm Wave is one of the cheapest and coolest emotes available in the Free Fire MAX store. It is priced at 199 diamonds.

When the emote is clicked on, the character performs an arm wave. This is a funky dance move where players stand with their arms outstretched in a T-shape, and a wave flows from one hand to the other.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"A dance move essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

2) Moon Flip

The Moon Flip is one of the oldest and most used emotes in FF MAX. Upon using the emote, the character does an awesome backflip.

Players can unlock the emote from the in-game store for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

3) Dangerous Game

The Dangerous Game emote in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is another exciting emote that players can get from the in-game store. The emote hilariously imitates a zombie on the hunt for prey. It is often used in the lobby with teammates or during the waiting periods of CS and BR matches.

The emote is available in the in-game store for 399 diamonds.

The official description of the emote reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

2) Bhangra

The Bhangra emote is based on a popular folk dance from India. When players use this emote, their character shows off some cool bhangra dance moves.

Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds from the in-game store.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"Let's get some energy going."

1) Sii!

The Sii! emote is immensely popular in Free Fire MAX. The emote was inspired by one of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebrations, where the Portuguese footballer jumps and performs a full turn in the air before exclaiming 'Sii!' and landing on the field.

FF MAX players love to celebrate their victories in the CS and BR matches by using the emote after they secure a Booyah.

The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the in-game store.

The in-game description of the emote reads:

"And the crowd goes wild!"

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh