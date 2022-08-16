" How to get free outfits, emotes, gun skins, and more in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena is celebrating five years of its famous battle royale title Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, its premium version. Developers have released a long list of various events and exciting rewards that are coming in these events. Players eagerly await these events to be released for the title and get their hands on these premium rewards.

Some major highlights of the 5th Anniversary celebration are an exclusive collaboration with a famous singer and many other cool rewards that players can get for free. This article discusses some easy steps to get free outfits, emotes, weapon skins, and many other amazing items in the ongoing week in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Guide to getting free outfits, emotes, gun skins, and much more

Outfits

Sterling Futurnetic Bundle is available in the exchange store (Image via Garena)

Good-looking outfits are always the top priority for players in Free Fire MAX. The developers have announced a special bundle called Sterling Futurnetic Bundle. The bundle has awesome outfits and will be available in the exchange store.

Players must collect 160 tokens in the Amethyst Pentagons through daily check-ins, missions, the Astro Map, and even after the match drops. Players will receive two tokens after each BR or CS match and one after a Lone Wolf match.

Gun skins

Users will also get a free gun skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX will feature a brand new time-limited diamond store. The store will offer many legendary weapon skins at heavy discounts. Developers have added a fresh new weapon skin called M4A1 - Sterling Futurnetic. The skin features a white and purple theme which looks magnificent.

The weapon skin is available for free in the Battle Capsule event. Players must complete a particular set of missions to receive the gun skin. The skin will enhance the weapon's damage per hit and range, making it more deadly in close- and mid-range gunfights.

Emotes and characters

J.Biebs has already been added to the gaming title (Image via Garena)

Garena has collaborated with popular singer Justin Beiber for his upcoming track. The singer will be debuting his new Beautiful Love (Free Fire) track at the event. Along with the track debut, players can get their hands on various astonishing rewards in the J. Biebs Special event. The first reward is a unique character based on Justin Beiber.

Another reward that players can equip in the login event is the Groove Moves emote. The emote has cool action and doesn't require players to complete specific missions or achievements.

Room cards

With the 5th Anniversary Celebration, players can get their hands on free room cards. Players can use these room cards to create various maps and modes and play against their friends and teammates.

Three-room cards will be available for players on different dates. The first room card will be available on 16 August with two hours of validity. Another room card will be available for players in a login event on 27 August, valid for six hours.

