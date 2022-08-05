How to get free Sterling Futurnetic M4A1 from Battle Capsule in Free Fire MAX 

Free Fire's 5th Anniversary celebrations have also commenced in Free Fire MAX, with loads of activities lined up for gamers. Among all the activities, the five specially designed chapters, Battle, Style, Map, Heroes, and Memory, have ramped up the players' excitement.

All of these will be released weekly beginning on 5 August, and the entire community will be able to celebrate and reflect on iconic celebrations throughout past anniversaries. Battle Capsule is now available in Free Fire MAX and provides users with an option to get permanent Sterling Futurnetic M4A1 along with multiple other trial cards.

Sterling Futurnetic M4A1 up for grabs in Battle Capsule in Free Fire MAX

Although the Battle Capsule in Free Fire MAX may appear to be complicated at first, it is relatively simple. Players must complete all the corresponding missions to light up a particular gun.

There are seven such guns, each of which will be available for illuminating at 4 am every day. However, players must complete the previous weapon missions before moving on to the new one.

Once users have completed the missions, they will receive the progress reward, which includes a trial gun skin and Amethyst Pentagons. Gamers can only receive the grand prize of the Battle Capsule, which includes M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic, once they have lit up all seven weapons.

The progress rewards and the grand prize in the Battle Capsule include the following items:

Lighting each weapon will provide one progress reward (Image via Garena)

Light up one weapon to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, M1887 – Xtreme Adventures (3d), and Scan

Light up two weapons to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, UMP – Justice Fighter (24h), and Leg Pockets

Light up three weapons to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, MP5 – Cyber Bounty Hunter (3d), and Bonfire

Light up four weapons to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, AC80 – Golden Road (24h), and Amor Crate

Light up five weapons to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, AWM – Xtreme Adventures (3d), and Pet Food

Light up six weapons to get 3x Amethyst Pentagon, Groza – Great Plunder (24h), and Pixelated Staircase

Light up seven weapons to get M4A1 – Sterling Futurnetic, FAMAS – Loose Cannon (3d), Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

Steps to collect the rewards from the Battle Capsule in Free Fire MAX

Users may repeat the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards through the Battle Capsule in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the 5th Anniversary icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Individuals need to open the Reunite the World special event interface by clicking on the icon in the top right corner.

Click on the Battle Capsule option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the Battle Capsule, which is active at the moment.

After completing all the missions, users can collect the rewards by clicking on the crate (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can click on the crates on the right side to obtain the rewards

Users must complete easy missions daily to get the gun skin. These tasks should not be complex for regular players and can be done rather quickly. Moreover, they have good enough time on their hands and thus should not miss out on this opportunity.

