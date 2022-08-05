Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, earnings, K/D ratio and more details

The popularity of Free Fire MAX and its regular version in the Indian subcontinent has spawned many digital creators who produce video content based on the games.

Atchuth Sankula, aka Munna Bhai Gaming, is one of the most well-known YouTubers who create Free Fire MAX content. His videos are often in Telugu.

His main YouTube channel, Munna Bhai Gaming, has already surpassed three million subscribers. He also has more than 313K followers on Instagram.

Additionally, Munna Bhai Gaming also runs the MBG Army channel (with 1.19 million subscribers) and the Team MBG channel (with 360k subscribers) on YouTube.

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats and other details

Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 402752655. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The content creator has close to 50% (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has made 4390 appearances in solo matches and has 1140 victories to his name, making his win rate 25.96%. He has 19918 kills and 11641 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot percentage of 58.44%.

The content creator has played 2646 duo games and has come out on top 651 times, leading to a win rate of 24.60%. With a K/D ratio of 4.95 and a headshot percentage of 49.49%, he has 9871 kills and 4885 headshots.

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 12579 squad matches and has won on 3918 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 31.17%. With 50375 kills and 24542 headshots, he has a K/D rate of 5.82 and a headshot percentage of 48.72%.

Ranked stats

He has not won a solo or duo game (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has played three solo games in Free Fire MAX's current ranked season but has no wins to his name. He has racked up six kills with five headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot percentage of 83.33%.

The YouTuber has also played one ranked duo match. He killed three enemies in the match and recorded one headshot. His K/D ratio in this mode is 3, while his headshot percentage stands at 33.33%.

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 40 ranked squad matches and has secured 19 wins, translating to a win rate of 47.50%. He has 204 kills and 122 headshots, making his K/D ratio 9.71 and his headshot percentage 59.80%.

Note: Munna Bhai Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 5 August 2022. They are subject to change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Munna Bhai Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Munna Bhai Gaming's monthly income to be within the range of $1.2K and $19.3K. His earnings for the entire year range from $14.5K to $231.5K.

YouTube channel

Atchuth Sankula started the Munna Bhai Gaming YouTube channel in 2019. In the last three years, he has gained more than three million subscribers on the channel. The content creator has close to 1200 uploads, which have gained 293.324 million views combined.

Munna Bhai Gaming only had close to 200k subscribers in May 2020, but things have changed for the better since then. He finished the year with one million subscribers. The subscriber count crossed 2.5 million by the end of 2021.

Over the last 30 days, Munna Bhai Gaming has gained 30k subscribers, and his videos have received 4.823 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far