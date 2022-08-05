Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Badge 99 has become an increasingly well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community, and millions of players love the content he creates. His videos are mainly focused on gameplay, and many fans look up to him for his great skills on the battlefield.

The Badge 99 channel currently has 8.97 million subscribers and more than 1.153 billion views. The content creator also has 491 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Below are the specifics about Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats.

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081. The stats maintained by the content creator are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has competed in 1151 solo games and has managed to secure 84 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.29%. He has bagged a total of 2848 kills and 840 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot percentage of 29.49%.

He has made 2010 appearances in duo matches and has come out on top on 187 occasions, retaining a win rate of 9.30%. The player has accumulated 4350 kills and 1105 headshots, with a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot percentage of 25.40%.

The YouTuber has played 8904 matches in the squad mode and remained unbeaten in 1532 games, resulting in a win rate of 17.20%. With 24711 kills and 7804 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot percentage of 31.58%.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, Badge 99 has not played any ranked solo, duo, or squad games.

CS Career

Badge 99's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad game mode, Badge 99 has featured in 2177 matches and has 1345 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 61.78%. In the process, he has notched 11515 kills and 6190 headshots, maintaining a KDA of 2.30 and a headshot percentage of 53.76%.

Note: Badge 99’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (5 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Badge 99’s monthly income

Badge 99's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Badge 99’s monthly income from his main YouTube channel is estimated to be between $2.2K and $34.9K. The popular personality’s yearly earnings are expected to range from $26.2K to $419.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Badge 99 has been running his channel for several years, and his oldest video is from January 2019. He has over 500 uploads at the time of writing, and his most-viewed video has garnered 26 million views.

According to Social Blade, Badge 99's channel has accumulated 20,000 subscribers and 8.734 million views in the last 30 days alone.

The renowned content creator runs another channel called Badge99 Live. It has a total of 1.54 million subscribers, but he has not uploaded content to it in several months.

