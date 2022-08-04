GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Manish Dewangan, aka GW Manish, is a well-known personality in the Indian Free Fire community, and thousands of users enjoy his content on YouTube. His videos are primarily informative, and he has been posting them on a regular basis for the past few years.

GW Manish is approaching the four million subscriber mark, with a current tally of 3.97 million. He has over 825.593 million views on his channel and 193 thousand followers on Instagram.

GW Manish's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX ID is 663844446. He is ranked Platinum IV and Diamond II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

The stats ensured by the popular personality are listed below:

Lifetime stats

GW Manish's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played 1392 solo games and has been victorious on 64 occasions, leading to a win rate of 4.59%. With 2224 kills and 379 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 17.04%.

In duo matches, the content creator has 4227 appearances and 391 victories, converting to a win rate of 9.25%. He has secured 9258 kills and 1504 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.41 and a headshot percentage of 16.25%.

Manish has also featured in 5029 squad games and has 698 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 13.87%. The YouTuber has 11693 kills and 1971 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 16.86%.

Ranked stats

GW Manish's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX, GW Manish has competed in two duo matches and has no wins. He has three kills with one headshot for a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The player has featured in 25 squad games and has eight Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 32.00%. He has 66 frags and four headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.88 and a headshot percentage of 6.06%.

He is yet to play any ranked solo games.

CS Career

GW Manish's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

GW Manish has played 3578 Clash Squad games and has 1921 victories, resulting in a win rate of 53.69%. He has 19769 kills and 7550 headshots in the process, maintaining a KDA of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 38.19%.

Note: GW Manish’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (4 August 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

GW Manish’s monthly income

GW Manish’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

GW Manish’s monthly income from YouTube is between $3.2K and $50.6K. His yearly earnings are projected to lie between $37.9K to $607.2K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

GW Manish began creating content a few years ago, and his oldest video dates back to November 2019. Since then, he has 1020 uploads, and the most-watched video has gained 45 million views. As per Social Blade, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 12.65 million views in the last 30 days alone.

GW Manish also runs a few other channels on the platform – MR Manish, GW MANISH VLOGS, and WITH MANISH.

