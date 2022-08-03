FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Sandeep Panwar, widely recognized as FF Antaryami, stands out as one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators. Although most of his videos are focused on the Factory Challenge, he also creates content on various other topics, such as gameplay, events, and more.

As per his current figures, the FF Antaryami YouTube channel has more than 4.06 million subscribers and 623.679 million views. In addition to this, his Instagram handle has over 93 thousand followers.

Below are details regarding FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire MAX ID is 297537840. He is ranked Platinum IV and Diamond III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

The stats ensured by him in the game are listed below:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has played 4053 solo games and has 310 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 7.64%. He has 9053 kills and 3104 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot percentage of 34.29%.

He has bettered foes in 511 out of 6650 matches in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 7.68%. The player has 20079 eliminations and 5515 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot percentage of 27.47%.

Sandeep has played 12407 squad matches and has been victorious on 2533 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 20.41%. He has 35934 kills and 9695 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.64 and a headshot percentage of 26.98%.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX's current season, FF Antaryami has played 33 solo games but has failed to secure a win. He has accumulated 35 kills and 18 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.06 and a headshot percentage of 51.43%.

The content creator has also featured in 111 duo modes and has one victory, retaining a win rate of 0.9%. He has 231 kills and 80 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot percentage of 34.63%.

FF Antaryami has participated in 193 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 19 games, resulting in a win rate of 9.84%. He has 857 kills and 336 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.93 and a headshot percentage of 39.21%.

Note: FF Antaryami's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (August 3, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income

FF Antaryami’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

FF Antaryami’s monthly income from his primary YouTube channel lies between $2K and $32.5K. His yearly earnings are estimated to be in the range of $24.4K and $390K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami has been posting game-related content on YouTube for the past few years. The oldest video on the channel is from January 2020, and he currently has over 720 uploads. The most popular video has received 14 million views.

Apart from this, Sandeep has established another channel called “Gaming with Sandeep.” At the time of writing, it has 45.2 thousand subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far