Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Raistar is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community and has established himself as one of the game’s best content creators. His gameplay has garnered the admiration of thousands of fans, and his skills often leave viewers speechless.

At the time of writing, Raistar’s primary YouTube channel is approaching the seven million subscriber mark, with the current figure standing at 6.93 million. He also runs another channel, Rai Live, where he livestreams the game. The channel currently has 2.66 million subscribers.

Below are details about Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and more.

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. He is ranked Silver I in the game’s Battle Royale mode and Gold I in Clash Squad.

The stats maintained by Raistar are listed below:

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3550 solo games and has bettered foes in 401 matches, converting to a win rate of 11.29%. He has secured 10778 kills and 4688 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 43.50%.

In the duo mode, the content creator has precisely 4500 appearances and 706 wins for a win rate of 15.68%. He has 14386 kills and 5267 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot percentage of 36.61%.

The YouTuber has also competed in 16532 squad matches and has been victorious on 2760 occasions, possessing a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54411 kills and 26071 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 47.91%.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played only three squad matches in the current ranked season and has failed to secure a win. He has notched 26 kills and 19 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.67 and a headshot percentage of 73.08%.

He is yet to participate in any ranked duo or solo games.

CS Career

Raistar’s CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In Clash Squad, Raistar has featured in 3995 games and has secured 2066 victories, leading to a win rate of 51.71%. He has 30610 eliminations and 21633 headshots for a KDA of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 70.67%.

Note: Raistar’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (August 1, 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Raistar’s monthly income

Raistar's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar’s monthly income through his YouTube channel is estimated to be in the range of $530 and $8.5K. His yearly earnings are projected to be between $6.4K and $101.7K.

YouTube channel

Although Raistar has not uploaded many videos, his YouTube channel has a huge following. He has regularly uploaded montages ever since he began his journey a few years ago. There are currently 35 videos on the channel, and they have received over 162.391 million views cumulatively.

According to Social Blade, Raistar has garnered 60 thousand subscribers and 2.118 million views in the last 30 days.

