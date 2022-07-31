Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

The ever-increasing popularity of Free Fire and its enhanced variant worldwide has opened the door for skilled and entertaining players to take on the role of content creators on several platforms. Sudip Sarkar is one of the most renowned figures in the Indian community, where he has established a reputation for his precise and skillful play.

Over the years, he has amassed 1.36 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while his Instagram followers stand just shy of 10k. Sudip Sarkar regularly posts clips of his gameplay, tournament highlights, and more.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX ID details

Sudip Sarkar’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 97653930. The content creator has attained Grandmaster rank in BR-Ranked and Diamond 3 in CS-Ranked.

He has collected the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sudip has remained undefeated in 121 of the 1423 solo matches, converting to a win percentage of 8.50%. With 3506 kills alongside 1231 headshots, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.69 and a headshot percentage of 35.11%.

In duo encounters, the content creator has made 1573 appearances and bettered the opposition on 226 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 14.36%. He has amassed 4305 frags, and 1328 were with headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.20 as the headshot percentage stands at 30.85%.

In squad games, Sudip Sarkar has entered into 37433 squad games to chalk up 11377 first-place finishes, which add to a 30.39% win rate. He has recorded 142131 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.45 while averaging 32.94% in headshots.

Ranked stats

The content creators had played 467 squad matches alone in this season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in two solo and three duo matches. While he has not scored any kills in the former, he has two eliminations in the latter at a K/D ratio of 0.67% and a headshot rate of 50%.

The player has bagged 168 Booyahs in 467 ranked squad games this Free Fire MAX season, corresponding to a win percentage of 35.97%. At the same time, the star has registered 2451 frags while securing 1272 headshots, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 8.20 and a headshot percentage of 51.90%.

Note: Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 31 July 2022, which are subject to change as he competes in more matches.

Monthly income

His monthly earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Sudip Sarkar’s monthly income via his YouTube channel to approximate between $273 and $4.4K. The annualized projections are expected from $3.3K to $52.5K.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar has been actively working on his YouTube channel for more than three years while he has managed to upload just under 550 videos. These clips have resulted in channel views of 85.918 million.

The player has had a positive graph since the start of his journey, as he surpassed half a million subscribers in late 2020 and then surpassed one million by the beginning of 2021. The channel currently stands at 1.36 million subscribers.

At the same time, the content creator has gained 1.094 million views in the last 30 days.

