5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India as of June 2022: Ajjubhai, Amitbhai, and more

High-quality graphics and engaging dynamics have made Free Fire one of the most popular battle royale titles across the globe. The title has garnered millions of fans worldwide for its content and gameplay.

The game gets huge support for its content on leading platforms like YouTube. Many content creators have created good careers from the game on the Google-owned platform and are earning a good amount of money and improving their lifestyle.

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are among the two most famous names for the game in the YouTube community. This article discusses the five most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India.

Most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India, including Ajjubhai, Amitbhai, and more

5) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers is among the most loved content creators in the Free Fire community. He is widely known for his funny commentary and other pranks in the game, and his YouTube channel has more than 13 million subscribers with 1.8 billion video views.

Desi Gamers' real name is Amit Sharma, but his audience loves to call him Amitbhai. His fun pranks and eye-catching gameplay have helped him garner a lot of popularity among the gaming audience. He is active on Instagram, where he has 2.5 million followers. Players can find him there posting pictures and videos of his daily events.

4) Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming is another famous personality in the FF YouTube community. His real name is Gyan Sujan and he is known for his huge crate openings of various skins and weapons. He also does giveaways of diamonds on his channel, which is widely appreciated by his audience.

His channel has touched the mark of 14.2 million subscribers on YouTube with a total of 2 billion video views, which shows his popularity among FF fans. He also has 1.8 million followers on his Instagram page.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer has become widely famous for intense gameplay in the game and out-of-the-box pranks. He posts videos doing these pranks with his friends and fellow creators on his channel and other social media handles. His channel has 14.9 million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion video views in total.

Lokesh Gamer also does livestreams on the same channel where he plays with his subscribers and also hosts custom rooms with amazing rewards. He is also an Instagram influencer, with 3.7 million followers to his name.

2) A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming is among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in India. His real name is Sahil Rana and he hails from Himachal Pradesh. He regularly posts content based on Free Fire on his channel and players can catch him doing live streams, making challenge videos, and playing other PC gaming titles on his channel.

His channel has 17.5 million subscribers and more than 2.3 billion views. He also posts various pictures and videos on his Instagram page, where he has 1.7 million followers.

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming is the biggest Free Fire Youtuber in India. His channel has a whopping 32.7 million subscribers and the video view count is 5.8 billion. His ID in the game is 451012596.

His fans love to call him Ajjubhai. He does livestreams and collaborations with other creators. Players can also find him playing other titles like GTA 5 and COD Mobile on his channel. He has 3.3 million followers on his Instagram handle.

