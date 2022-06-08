5 tips for beginners to get more Booyah in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular names in shooting gaming titles. The title offers diverse dynamics and eye-catching in-game elements like high-quality graphics and other items like weapons and utilities, including different grenades and real-life-inspired vehicles.

Players can get an exhilarating battle royale experience by playing the title. The title offers various in-game settings that players can customize to improve their gameplay. To win more matches in the game, players are required to have good knowledge and experience of playing with different strategies. However, it can be difficult for beginners to have proper knowledge of these basic mechanisms of the game.

This article discusses the five best tips for beginners to get more Booyah in Free Fire MAX.

Tips for beginners to get more Booyah in Free Fire MAX

5) Use of weapons and utilities

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of different weapons and utilities to offer. Players, especially beginners, are recommended to use weapons with a good fire rate and low recoil rate. This will help them learn the basic shooting mechanism of the game much quicker.

After that, players can use other weapons with better attributes. Utilities like frag grenades and smoke grenades also play a crucial role in getting the Booyah. Players can carry these grenades to protect themselves from enemy attacks.

4) Sensitivity Settings

Sensitivity Settings are also an important factor in getting more Booyah in FF MAX. Players can change the sensitivity settings for general movement and scopes like 2x, 4x, and 8x. By changing these sensitivities, players can get the best possible movement speed and recoil control over different weapons.

To change the sensitivity settings, players can visit the Settings menu and then go to the Sensitivity section. Here are the most suitable sensitivity settings for beginners:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 85 – 90

Sniper Scope: 65 – 70

Free Look: 75 – 80

3) HUD Controls

Garena gives the option to Free Fire MAX players to customize their HUD control layout. In the HUD control settings, players can change the position of different buttons, including shooting, jumping, crouching, and much more. This will help players position these buttons in the most comfortable place to improve their ease of control and reaction time. Players can use the following HUD controls:

2) Practice on the training grounds

Another tip that players can follow to win more matches in the game is training. Developers have added various interesting sections to the training ground in the game. Players who are new to the game are recommended to visit the training ground regularly to improve their aim and accuracy.

Players can perform various aim-improvement drills available in the shooting section to enhance their headshot accuracy and defeat more enemies to get the Booyah in the game.

1) Gain experience and improve game sense

The best tip for beginners to improve in Free Fire MAX is to keep gaining experience by playing the game. It will help them improve their game sense and become better players.

For this, players can also watch streams of pro players and observe how they play in the end circles and how they use different strategies to get the Booyah. Players are advised to play with their teammates who have a good knowledge of different maps and their terrains.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far