How to get cheap diamonds and skins in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX offers a premium quality survival experience to its users. They can get amazing in-game dynamics like explorable maps, weapons, utilities, and many other items to get the ultimate battle royale experience.

The developers continue to add new events and other add-ons with new updates to keep players engaged with the game.

Diamonds are the in-game currency used to purchase items like Elite Passes, weapon skins, pets, characters, outfits, and emotes. However, not all gamers can spend money to acquire these skins.

Hence, they are always looking for legit ways to get diamonds for cheaper rates and then get their hands on these desired skins.

Pointers to get affordable diamonds and skins in Free Fire MAX

1) Special Airdrops

One of the best ways to get cheap diamonds and lots of other in-game items in Free Fire MAX is with the help of airdrops. These facilities are sent to players randomly for their stellar performance in different game modes.

They can click on the airdrop to see various exciting rewards. Other than diamonds in airdrops, some fantastic prizes are weapon crates, emotes, vouchers, and cool-looking skins.

These outfits can include weapon skins, gloo wall skins, grenade skins, etc. Users can purchase these special airdrops upon getting a significant deal that offers cheaper diamonds than in-game stores and other items.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

The second method FF MAX gamers can get cheap diamonds is by downloading Google Opinion Rewards. The app has an easy-to-learn interface.

Users can earn real money by simply answering some easy surveys sent to them in the application. The money is sent to their Google account and can be redeemed in different places.

FF MAX players can use the money to purchase diamonds in the game. It will help them get extra cash to buy more diamonds and unlock their favorite skins in the title.

3) Membership

Free Fire MAX offers two excellent membership plans with attractive perks. Gamers can get their hands on these weekly and monthly memberships to get extra benefits like free diamonds and various weapon crates and vouchers.

To purchase any of the two membership plans, players must click on the card option beside the diamonds icon on the upper left side of the screen.

Here are the two membership plans with their perks:

Monthly membership

Price: INR 159

Diamonds received upfront: 100

Daily check-in: 50 diamonds daily with a maximum limit of 350

Other rewards: 8x Universal EP Badges, Discount store privilege, and 1x Second Change

Weekly membership

Price: INR 799 diamonds

Diamonds received upfront: 500

Daily check-in: 70 diamonds daily with a maximum limit of 2,100

Other rewards: 60x Universal EP Badges Discount store privilege, 5x Second Change, and Weapon Skin Gift Box

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

