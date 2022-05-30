Free Fire MAX has become a popular title in the battle royale genre. The title offers an intense survival experience with its own add-on features based on the battle royale concept. The availability of real-life inspired weapons, vehicles, and other in-game elements like pets and characters makes the gameplay even more magnificent.

While playing the game, good smooth movement comes in very handy to trace the enemy players and eliminate them. For this, players can make changes to their controls and sensitivity settings to improve their overall gameplay. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings and controls that can help players achieve smooth movement in Free Fire MAX.

Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings and controls for smooth movement after OB34 update

With swift movement in the game, players can quickly move from one position to another. A good set of sensitivity settings along with the controls setup plays a crucial role in improving the movement of the player in the game.

Here are the most widely used sensitivity settings that players can apply to get better movement in the game:

Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for smoother movement (Image via Garena)

General: 96 - 100

96 - 100 Red Dot: 92 - 9-96

92 - 9-96 2x Scope: 86 - 90

86 - 90 4x Scope: 64 - 69

64 - 69 Sniper Scope: 58 - 62

58 - 62 Free Look: 77 - 81

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide to changing sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX:

1) Open the FF MAX title on your smartphone.

2) Click on the Settings menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

3) In the settings menu, look for the Sensitivity option.

4) Apply the new sensitivities in the Sensitivity menu to get smooth movement in the game.

Controls for smooth movement:

Free Fire MAX players can also change their HUD control settings to get a more comfortable grip, which helps to improve the movement of the in-game character. Players can copy and use the discussed HUD controls with a customized analog button and drag settings. This HUD control helps players enhance the movement of their character to get better results in the game.

Tips to improve gameplay with smooth movement:

1) Training Grounds

The best tip for improving gameplay with smooth movement is to practice in the training grounds. Players can head to the training ground for 10-15 minutes to perform various drills to improve their aim and accuracy. This will help them improve their muscle memory for the sensitivity settings and controls.

2) Custom rooms with friends

The second tip that players can follow to get better in FF MAX is to play in a custom room with their teammates. This will help players improve their movement and aim tracing in the game. With this, players can get better in close-range and mid-range combat and improve their in-game stats like K/D ratio and tier ranking.

Edited by Mayank Shete